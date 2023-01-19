UFC 283 | Pro fighters make their picks for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 283, the flyweight title is up for grabs as Deiveson Figueiredo looks to defend his strap as he and Brandon Moreno settle the score as they fight for the fourth time. Figueiredo enters the fight as a +102 underdog while the Mexican is a -130 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The fighters are nearly unanimous in thinking Moreno gets it done and becomes the champ again, in likely another competitive fight.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4:

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I think Moreno has proven he’s the better fighter and I expect him to get it done in Brazil.

Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: This should be a close fight, I think Figueiredo because he has more power, and fighting in Brazil will help him a lot while will hurt Moreno.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I think Moreno gets it done.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Moreno. In the first three fights, he has the only definitive win with the other two being super close.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Moreno, 100%. I think he won the last one so I’ll take him again.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Moreno by decision.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I gotta go with Moreno, I think he’s the more well-rounded fighter and gets a decision.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: I got Brandon Moreno. The one concern is Moreno needed a new camp like a month out because of the James Krause thing. That is tough but I think he gets it done.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Moreno takes it, probably by submission.

***

Fighters picking Deiveson Figueiredo: Thiago Moises

Fighters picking Brandon Moreno: Cody Stamann, Brandon Royval, Billy Quarantillo, Damon Jackson, Dan Ige, Terrance McKinney, Bryan Battle, and Cody Brundage

ICYMI: Pro fighters also made their picks for the Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill title fight.

Who do you think will win the UFC 283 co-main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno?