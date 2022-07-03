UFC 276 Results: Alexander Volkanovski defeats Max Holloway (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 276 event is co-headlined by a featherweight title fight featuring Alex Volkanovski taking on Max Holloway.

Volkanovski (24-1 MMA) is coming into the match with a very impressive 21 wins in a row, his latest being against Chan Sung Jung (17-7 MMA) at UFC 273 in April of this year.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (23-6 MMA) has won his last 2 fights, defeating Yair Rodriguez (13-3 MMA) and Calvin Kattar (23-6 MMA) respectively. Prior to those matches, ‘Blessed’ lost to Volkanovski at UFC 251 by split decision and at UFC 245 by unanimous decision.

Round one of the UFC 276 co-main event begins and Max Holloway comes forward with early pressure. Alex Volkanovski with a low kick. ‘Blessed’ leaps in with a front kick to the body. Good left hands from ‘The Great’. He has found his range early here. Good low kicks from Volkanovski. The Hawaiian is getting some shots in but the Aussie has the better volume overall. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Alex Volkanovski is quickly back to work. He is landing good punches and kicks from the pocket. Max Holloway is doing his best to get busy but continues to be countered hard by the champ. Another good shot from Volk and ‘Blessed’ is cut. It looks like a nasty gash just above his left eye. Max continues to press forward and lands a nice body kick. Holloway with a good combination. Volkanovski replies with a 1-2 followed by a left hand. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 276 co-headliner begins and Alex Volkanovski snaps a pair of good left jabs in the face of Max Holloway. The champion is utilizing a lot of movement weaving in and out of the pocket. ‘Blessed’ charges forward with a combination but Volkanovski avoids and circles to his left. Max with a good jab now. Volk attacks the body and then the head. Holloway with a high kick that gets blocked. A big combination lands for the Aussie. He connects with a nice right over the top. ‘Blessed’ with a good punch up the middle. Volkanovski counters with a 1-2. The fighters clinch up and Alex pushes Max against the cage. The champ with a big right hand on the break. He lands another. Holloway is busted up. Still, he continues to push forward and lands a left hand. A high kick is blocked but Holloway lands a nice right to close out the round.

Round four of the UFC 276 main event begins and Alex Volkanovski comes forward with a big combination. He forces the clinch and pushes Max Holloway against the cage. ‘Blessed’ lands a knee on the break. He follows that up with a right hand. Volk counters with a left hook. Max comes back with a pair of body kicks. The champ with another combination. Max Holloway goes upstairs with a high kick but it is blocked. The Hawaiian is beginning to unload the kitchen sink but is still having issues finding Volkanovski. The champ has just been so fast and elusive this whole fight. Max lands a right hand. Volkanovski with a low kick. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 276 co-main event begins and Alex Volkanovski lands a low kick. Max Holloway’s corner told him he needs a finish between rounds so we will see if he throws caution to the wind here. He forces the clinch and looks for a takedown. ‘The Great’ shakes him off and circles to his right. Volkanovski with a high kick which is blocked. He forces the clinch and pushes Max against the cage. ‘Blessed’ breaks free and lands a low kick followed by a jab. Alex answers with a crisp jab of his own. A low kick now from the champion. Holloway returns fire with one of his own. Volkanovski is just bring the fight to Holloway now. Big punches and low kicks from the champion. He has put on a master class this evening.

For the third time – Volk & Max go all five rounds! #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/W9RomeSBmo — UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022

Official UFC 276 Result: Alex Volkanovski def. Max Holloway by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

