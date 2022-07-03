Sean O’Malley reacts following no-contest with Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276: “First man to finish Pedro”

Sean O’Malley has reacted after his UFC 276 bout with Pedro Munhoz was ruled a no-contest due to an accident eye poke.

O’Malley (15 -1 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva in his most recent efforts.

As for Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA), ‘The Young Punisher’ was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening. The Brazilian was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo respectively.

Tonight’s ‘O’Malley vs. Munhoz’ bout did not result in the highlight reel finish many fans were hoping for. Instead, the bantamweight bout proved to be more of a chess match that unfortunately ended in a no-contest. After trading a lot of kicks and some punches for the better part of seven minutes, the bout was waved off following an eye poke from ‘Suga’.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC 276 Result: Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz ends in a no-contest (Round 2)

Shortly following the conclusion of the fight, O’Malley took to Twitter where he issued the following bold statement regarding the matches result.

First man to finish Pedro — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) July 3, 2022

“First man to finish Pedro” – O’Malley tweeted.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing at the post-fight press conference, Sean O’Malley said that he believes Munhoz “100%” wanted out of the fight and thus opted not to continue.

When asked if he would like a rematch against ‘The Young Punisher’, O’Malley said that he wasn’t sure.

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight next following tonight’s no-contest ruling against Pedro Munhoz? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!