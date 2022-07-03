Pros react after Alex Volkanovski defeats Max Holloway at UFC 276

Tonight’s UFC 276 event was co-headlined by a featherweight title fight featuring Alex Volkanovski taking on Max Holloway.

Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) entered the match with a very impressive 21 wins in a row, his latest being against Chan Sung Jung (17-7 MMA) at UFC 273 in April of this year.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) had won his last 2 fights, defeating Yair Rodriguez (13-3 MMA) and Calvin Kattar (23-6 MMA) respectively. Prior to those matches, ‘Blessed’ lost to Volkanovski at UFC 251 by split decision and at UFC 245 by unanimous decision.

Tonight’s UFC 276 co-main event proved to be a coming out party for Alex Volkanovski. The Australian champion put on arguably his finest performance to date, peppering ‘Blessed’ with jabs and kicks throughout the course of the twenty-five minute affair. After five rounds of thrilling action, Volkanovski was awarded a flawless victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 276 Result: Alex Volkanovski def. Max Holloway by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Volkanovski vs. Holloway’ below:

Holloway- Volkanovski, both can box but most of all both define what fighters are. Code of Gladiators. #ufc276 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 3, 2022

Get ready for pure high level beautiful violence!!!#UFC276 #COMAIN — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 3, 2022

Volks accuracy is amazing — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 3, 2022

Volk is on fire! He wants that left hook #UFC276 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 3, 2022

Great fight so far!!! 👀 #UFC276 — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) July 3, 2022

Volk is out jabbing the taller fighter and controlling the distances better. Very impressive work — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 3, 2022

Wow that’s a bad cut above Max‘s eye! #UFC276 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 3, 2022

Max doesn’t look himself anymore. One of the all time greats, still fights like his life depended on it. #warrior #respect — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 3, 2022

Volks vision seems so apparent throughout the fight! #UFC276 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 3, 2022

While the commentary seems to revolve around the speed of Volk, I’m more impressed by the traps that Alexander is setting up with his jab. Whether he’s luring Max in and countering or freezing Max up with feints and attacking, Volk is looking improved yet again. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 3, 2022

Volkanovski is like the Tasmanian devil #UFC276 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022

Anik just couldn’t get through the fight without mentioning that Volkanovski was 215 when he playing rugby 🤣🤣 — Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022

✊🏻✊🏻🚪 — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) July 3, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Alex Volkanovski defeating Max Holloway by unanimous decision in tonight’s UFC 276 co-main event:

Volkanovski is damn good at fighting. This is a 5 round master class. #UFC276 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 3, 2022

I’m next. Let’s go — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) July 3, 2022

Volk really set himself apart tonight — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) July 3, 2022

ill bring u down — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) July 3, 2022

That’s a bad man #ufc276 — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) July 3, 2022

Who would you like to see Alex Volkanovski fight next following his victory over Max Holloway this evening in Las Vegas? Do you think it is time for the Aussie to move up and take some new fights at 155lbs? What do you think should come next for Blessed? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!