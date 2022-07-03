Pros react after Alex Volkanovski defeats Max Holloway at UFC 276

By
Chris Taylor
-
Alexander Volkanovski
Image Credit: Volkanovski's Twitter

Tonight’s UFC 276 event was co-headlined by a featherweight title fight featuring Alex Volkanovski taking on Max Holloway.

Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) entered the match with a very impressive 21 wins in a row, his latest being against Chan Sung Jung (17-7 MMA) at UFC 273 in April of this year.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) had won his last 2 fights, defeating Yair Rodriguez (13-3 MMA) and Calvin Kattar (23-6 MMA) respectively. Prior to those matches, ‘Blessed’ lost to Volkanovski at UFC 251 by split decision and at UFC 245 by unanimous decision.

Tonight’s UFC 276 co-main event proved to be a coming out party for Alex Volkanovski. The Australian champion put on arguably his finest performance to date, peppering ‘Blessed’ with jabs and kicks throughout the course of the twenty-five minute affair. After five rounds of thrilling action, Volkanovski was awarded a flawless victory from the judges in attendance.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC 276 Result: Alex Volkanovski def. Max Holloway by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Volkanovski vs. Holloway’ below:

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Post-fight reactions to Alex Volkanovski defeating Max Holloway by unanimous decision in tonight’s UFC 276 co-main event:

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Who would you like to see Alex Volkanovski fight next following his victory over Max Holloway this evening in Las Vegas? Do you think it is time for the Aussie to move up and take some new fights at 155lbs? What do you think should come next for Blessed? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM