UFC 274 Results: Charles Oliveira stops Justin Gaethje in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 274 event is headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Charles Oliveira taking on Justin Gaethje.

Oliveira (32-8 MMA) missed weight by half a pound yesterday and was thus forced to relinquish his UFC lightweight title as well as a portion of his fight purse. In addition, ‘Do Bronx’ is no longer eligible to obtain the promotions vacant 155lbs strap this evening. Charles Oliveira will enter the contest on a ten-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Dustin Poirier.

As for Justin Gaethje (22-3 MMA), ‘The Highlight’ can still capture the UFC’s undisputed lightweight world title with a victory. Gaethje most recently competed in November of 2021, where he earned a thrilling ‘FOTY’ victory over Michael Chandler.

Charles Oliveira @CharlesDoBronxs gets in the octagon, gives Justin Gaethje a hug & shows respect to his coaches #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/8MUFXaUF0T — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) May 8, 2022

Round one of the UFC 274 main event begins and Charles Oliveira takes the center of the Octagon. Gaethje with a hard low kick but Oliveira lands a huge right hand over the top. That appeared to stun ‘The Highlight’. Another big shot from the Brazilian. The American answers with a left hook that drops Oliveira. The former champ is back to his feet but Gaethje rocks him again. Charles with a nice uppercut and then a right hand. He lands a heavy low kick. Justin Gaethje answers with a big left hook. ‘Do Bronx’ pulls guard but Gaethje escapes the position and stands back up. Charles Oliveira with a big right hand that plants Justin on the canvas. He jumps on him and locks up a rear-naked choke. This one is all over.

Official UFC 274 Result: Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje via first round submission (RNC)

