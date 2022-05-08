Pros react after Carla Esparza defeats Rose Namajunas at UFC 274

By
Chris Taylor
-
Rose Namajunas, Carla Esparza

Tonight’s UFC 274 event was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight rematch featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Carla Esparza.

Namajunas (11-5 MMA) and Esparza (19-6 MMA) had previously met back in December of 2014, where it was ‘Cookie Monster’ who came out the victor by way of submission.

‘Thug Rose’ entered tonight’s rematch sporting a three-fight winning streak, her latest being a decision victory (split) over Weili Zhang to retain her strawweight world title.

Meanwhile, Carla Esparza entered UFC 274 boasting a five-fight winning streak, her most recent being a TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan.

Tonight’s UFC 274 co-main event resulted in one of the worst championship fights in UFC history. Very few strikes were thrown throughout the course of twenty-five minute affair but it was the pressure and a few takedowns from Carla Esparza that proved to be the difference. After five rounds of less than stellar action, the fight went to the judges scorecards for a decision.

Official UFC 274 Result: Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas by split decision

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Namajunas vs. Esparza 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Carla Esparza defeating Rose Namajunas at UFC 274:

https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1523158886324133888

Who would you like to see Carla Esparza fight next following her victory over Rose Namajunas this evening in Phoenix?

