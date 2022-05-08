Pros react after Carla Esparza defeats Rose Namajunas at UFC 274

Tonight’s UFC 274 event was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight rematch featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Carla Esparza.
Namajunas (11-5 MMA) and Esparza (19-6 MMA) had previously met back in December of 2014, where it was ‘Cookie Monster’ who came out the victor by way of submission.
‘Thug Rose’ entered tonight’s rematch sporting a three-fight winning streak, her latest being a decision victory (split) over Weili Zhang to retain her strawweight world title.
Meanwhile, Carla Esparza entered UFC 274 boasting a five-fight winning streak, her most recent being a TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan.
Tonight’s UFC 274 co-main event resulted in one of the worst championship fights in UFC history. Very few strikes were thrown throughout the course of twenty-five minute affair but it was the pressure and a few takedowns from Carla Esparza that proved to be the difference. After five rounds of less than stellar action, the fight went to the judges scorecards for a decision.
Official UFC 274 Result: Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas by split decision
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Namajunas vs. Esparza 2’ below:
Colorados time to shine!!!! Let’s go @rosenamajunas 💪🏼👊🏼 @ufc274
— Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) May 8, 2022
Let’s go Thug Rose! You got this chica. #UFC274
— Tecia Torres (@TeciaTorres) May 8, 2022
First time a whole round and nothing at all happened. They’re both being smart I guess
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 8, 2022
Need a Rose finish right here
— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 8, 2022
Both corners were great to listen to
— ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) May 8, 2022
When you’re the challenger you have to bring the challenge to the champ.
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 8, 2022
I don’t wanna hear no one talking shit about my fight! #GiveMeYourTears 🥲🤣 #UFC274
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 8, 2022
Jesus get chandler back in there to do more backflips
— Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) May 8, 2022
Switched over to the boxing #canelobivol
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 8, 2022
The ref needs to warn and force the action.
— Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) May 8, 2022
Not the most exciting fight but both fighters being extremely cautious and fighting technically. #UFC274
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 8, 2022
I feel like im watching a capoeira match. Jesus this is the worst fight ever! #UFC274
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 8, 2022
Is this round 17? #UFC274
— Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 8, 2022
Maybe a little pride style encouragement… FIGHT! 👉🏼
— Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) May 8, 2022
Post-fight reactions to Carla Esparza defeating Rose Namajunas at UFC 274:
Yoooo,
Even the cameramen are scratching and shaking their heads at this fight…#UFC274
— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) May 8, 2022
https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1523158886324133888
that girl title fite was so borin. nobody really wanted it. really disappointing
— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) May 8, 2022
Strange fight . Carla put the pressure and brought the fight . Congrats 2X @ufc champ
— Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) May 8, 2022
Who would you like to see Carla Esparza fight next following her victory over Rose Namajunas this evening in Phoenix?