Pros react after Carla Esparza defeats Rose Namajunas at UFC 274

Tonight’s UFC 274 event was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight rematch featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Carla Esparza.

Namajunas (11-5 MMA) and Esparza (19-6 MMA) had previously met back in December of 2014, where it was ‘Cookie Monster’ who came out the victor by way of submission.

‘Thug Rose’ entered tonight’s rematch sporting a three-fight winning streak, her latest being a decision victory (split) over Weili Zhang to retain her strawweight world title.

Meanwhile, Carla Esparza entered UFC 274 boasting a five-fight winning streak, her most recent being a TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan.

Tonight’s UFC 274 co-main event resulted in one of the worst championship fights in UFC history. Very few strikes were thrown throughout the course of twenty-five minute affair but it was the pressure and a few takedowns from Carla Esparza that proved to be the difference. After five rounds of less than stellar action, the fight went to the judges scorecards for a decision.

Official UFC 274 Result: Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas by split decision

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Namajunas vs. Esparza 2’ below:

Let’s go Thug Rose! You got this chica. #UFC274 — Tecia Torres (@TeciaTorres) May 8, 2022

First time a whole round and nothing at all happened. They’re both being smart I guess — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 8, 2022

Need a Rose finish right here — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 8, 2022

Both corners were great to listen to — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) May 8, 2022

When you’re the challenger you have to bring the challenge to the champ. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 8, 2022

I don’t wanna hear no one talking shit about my fight! #GiveMeYourTears 🥲🤣 #UFC274 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 8, 2022

Jesus get chandler back in there to do more backflips — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) May 8, 2022

Switched over to the boxing #canelobivol — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 8, 2022

The ref needs to warn and force the action. — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) May 8, 2022

Not the most exciting fight but both fighters being extremely cautious and fighting technically. #UFC274 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 8, 2022

I feel like im watching a capoeira match. Jesus this is the worst fight ever! #UFC274 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 8, 2022

Is this round 17? #UFC274 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 8, 2022

Maybe a little pride style encouragement… FIGHT! 👉🏼 — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) May 8, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Carla Esparza defeating Rose Namajunas at UFC 274:

Yoooo,

Even the cameramen are scratching and shaking their heads at this fight…#UFC274 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) May 8, 2022

that girl title fite was so borin. nobody really wanted it. really disappointing — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) May 8, 2022

Strange fight . Carla put the pressure and brought the fight . Congrats 2X @ufc champ — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) May 8, 2022

Who would you like to see Carla Esparza fight next following her victory over Rose Namajunas this evening in Phoenix?

