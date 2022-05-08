Pros react after Charles Oliveira stops Justin Gaethje at UFC 274

Tonight’s UFC 274 event was headlined by a special stipulations lightweight title fight featuring Charles Oliveira taking on Justin Gaethje.
Oliveira (33-8 MMA) had missed weight by half a pound yesterday afternoon and was thus forced to relinquish his UFC lightweight title as well as a portion of his fight purse. In addition, ‘Do Bronx’ was no longer eligible to obtain the promotions vacant 155lbs strap this evening. Charles Oliveira had entered the contest on a ten-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Dustin Poirier.
As for Justin Gaethje (22-4 MMA), ‘The Highlight’ was still allowed to capture the UFC’s undisputed lightweight world title with a victory this evening. Gaethje had most recently competed back in November of 2021, where he earned a thrilling ‘FOTY’ victory over Michael Chandler.
Tonight’s UFC 274 main event proved to be a thrilling contest as many expected. Justin Gaethje was able to drop Charles Oliveira on multiple occasions but the former champion was able to respond with a late knockdown of his own. From there, the submission specialist would promptly lock-up a rear-naked choke that forced ‘The Highlight’ to tapout. It was another incredible performance from the top ranked lightweight on planet earth.
Official UFC 274 Result: Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje via first round submission (RNC)
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Oliveira vs. Gaethje’ below:
IT’S TIMEEEEE!! #ufc274 Who you got @Justin_Gaethje or @CharlesDoBronxs!?
— TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) May 8, 2022
Main event time!!!!#LFG #UFC274
— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) May 8, 2022
Ok!!! Just in time for potentially the fight of the year !! #UFC274 this has chaos written all over it !!
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 8, 2022
I feel like Vicente will carry Justin to victory
— ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) May 8, 2022
Lightweight championship time
Cinturon peso ligero 🏆👀 #UFC274 @UFCEspanol @ufc
— Claudio Puelles (@prince_of_peru) May 8, 2022
Post-fight reactions to Charles Oliveira defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 274:
Gotta protect ya neck
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 8, 2022
Olivera is just built different #UFC274
— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) May 8, 2022
Congrats Charles and see you in AbuDhabi for vacant 🏆 #UFC274
— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 8, 2022
Charles is a treat to watch his stand up/ground game is pure mint! love watching him compete probably my favorite LW fighter to watch right now!!
— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) May 8, 2022
Seriously….who beats @CharlesDoBronxs at 155?! So crisp! #WhosNext #UFC274
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) May 8, 2022
The champion @CharlesDoBronxs 😎
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 8, 2022
I want Charles. Thats the fucken fight
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 8, 2022
Wow. That’s was impressive . Congrats @CharlesDoBronxs the way he pulled guard again when he’s hurt is so smart . Saved him . Another level #ufc274
— Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) May 8, 2022
Who would you like to see Charles Oliveira fight next following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje this evening in Phoenix?This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM