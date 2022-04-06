UFC 273 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie title fight

Alexander Volkanovski, Korean Zombie

In the main event of UFC 273, the featherweight title is up for grabs as Alexander Volkanovski is set to take on Korean Zombie. Heading into the fight, Volkanovski is a massive -720 favorite while the challenger is a +500 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros actually believe the fight is much closer than the odds make it out to be, but the slight majority are thinking Volkanovski defends his belt.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexander Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie:

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: I got Volkanovski, his cardio, and the way he has just gone through Holloway and Ortega have been impressive. I would love for Zombie to become a UFC champ but I have to go with Volkanovski.

Ian Garry, UFC welterweight: Volkanovski. I think Volkanovski. He’s an animal and absolutely brilliant. He has shown he is elite at everything and I think he dominates Zombie.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Volkanovski, he’s too well-rounded for Zombie.

Ike Villanueva, UFC light heavyweight: Man, I like where Zombie is at right now and I think working with Cejudo and the boys will change some things for him. Korean Zombie will surprise people and he will get the win.

Tristan Connelly, UFC featherweight: I think Zombie will do it, I think he can pull off the upset. Zombie can edge out a decision.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: Volkanovski, he’s will be too technical on the feet for Zombie and if the going gets tough he can wrestle him too.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: I think Volkanovski. He has proven he is the best featherweight.

Gabe Green, UFC welterweight: Volkanovski, he’s too well-rounded for Zombie. They should’ve waited for Holloway to be healthy.

Danny Sabatello, Bellator bantamweight: Dude, I don’t know but entering this fight everyone seems to think Volkanovski is untouchable. Max arguably beat him the second time, Ortega dropped him and nearly submitted him. I think Korean Zombie has the tools to pull off the upset.

Fighters picking Alexander Volkanovski: Stephen Thompson, Ian Garry, Terrance McKinney, Dustin Jacoby, Vinc Pichel, Gabe Green

Fighters picking Korean Zombie: Ike Villanueva, Tristan Connelly, Danny Sabatello

Who do you think will win the UFC 273 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Korean Zombie?

