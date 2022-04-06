Robert Whittaker and Tai Tuivasa critical of Aljamain Sterling’s champ status: “You didn’t win the belt, you were given it. It’s different.”

Robert Whittaker and Tai Tuivasa are not mincing words and are both being critical of Aljamain Sterling’s champ status ahead of his upcoming match with Petr Yan this weekend.

It will be Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA) vs Petr Yan (16-2 MMA) II at UFC 273 this Saturday, April 9th in the bantamweight co-main event.

The two originally met in March of 2021 at UFC 259, where it was Yan, who lost the bout and the title after drilling Sterling in the head with an illegal knee.

In the lead-up to UFC 273, Whittaker and Tuivasa, while speaking on YouTube ‘Fox Sports‘ had these thoughts about Aljamain Sterling:

Robert Whittaker on Sterling:

“He didn’t win. Petr lost. Sterling didn’t win. Petr lost. Okay. This is how it happened. That is the undeniable truth of the matter. So you can’t go around saying I’m the champ, I’m the best in the world, cause you didn’t win the belt – you were given it. It’s different.”

“But, like I said before, there’s the business side of it and the longevity side of what he’s trying to do and he’s done that, I just think he’s taken it too far. It’s disrespectful.”

Tuivasa, gave his thoughts on Sterling as well saying:

“Like you said, I think he’s (Sterling) just really took it and is really running with it as long as he can. But I think on the weekend he can’t run anymore. Like you said before, he’s a good fighter but I just don’t think he’s as good as Petr.”

All said and done it appears both Robert Whittaker and Tai Tuivasa believe that it is Petr Yan who is the better of the two fighters. The title bout should settle the score between Sterling and Yan as they will decide in the Octagon this weekend who is worthy of the belt.

Will you be watching ‘Funk Master’ vs ‘No Mercy’ this Saturday? Who are you betting on to win?