Petr Yan slams Aljamain Sterling ahead of UFC 273: “He doesn’t behave like a worthy rival or like a man”

With UFC 273 just days away, Petr Yan has slammed Aljamain Sterling claiming he isn’t behaving like a worthy opponent let alone a man.

The Petr Yan (16-2 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA) II match-up will take place on Saturday, April 9th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

On the line is the title belt which Sterling captured back when the two fighters first met at UFC 259 in March of 2021. It was Yan who was disqualified by an illegal knee which led to Sterling being presented with the belt.

Speaking with MMA Junkie and other reporters, through an interpreter, today at UFC 273 media day, Yan had this to say about Sterling:

“Let’s wait until Saturday and see if he’s really a worthy rival or not. I’ll have a long career ahead, and I believe I’m gonna have a lot more worthy rivals. And I think right now the way he behaves, he doesn’t behave like a worthy rival or like a man.”

Petr Yan continued:

“I can’t say it’s personal, but it’s very important for me to beat him up and show who he truly is. In UFC history, there is no one who won a belt that way, but he still thinks he’s a champion. It’s absurd.”

When asked if he should beat Sterling and they then be tied 1-1, would a third fight be in the cards, Yan said:

“I don’t think there’s a need for a trilogy. I believe I beat him in the first fight, too. It’s just things happen.”

It seems Petr Yan is bound and determined to set things right this time around and believes even though he wasn’t presented with the belt at UFC 259, he was still the victor. It will definitely be a fight to watch and while Yan sounds confident about a win, perhaps it will be Sterling who has something to prove.

What are your thoughts on ‘No Mercy’s’ comments heading into UFC 273? Would you like to see Yan or Sterling take home the belt?