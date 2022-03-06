UFC 272 Results: Kevin Holland TKO’s Alex Oliveira (Video)

By
Christopher Taylor
-
Kevin Holland, UFC 272
Kevin Holland wins at UFC 272

A welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Alex Oliveira takes place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 272 event.

Holland (22-7 MMA) will be making his welterweight debut this evening, this after dropping his last two fights at middleweight. ‘Trailblazer’ was coming off back-to-back decision losses to Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson.

Meanwhile, Alex Oliveira (22-12 MMA) entered tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. ‘Cowboy’ was outpointed by Niko Price in his most previous effort this past October.

After a wild opening round, which saw Alex Oliveira rocks Kevin Holland and take his back late, ‘Trailblazer’ came out firing in round two. He rocks Oliveira and then proceeded to finish him off with brutal ground and pound.

Check out the finish below:

Official UFC 272 Result: Kevin Holland def. Alex Oliveira by TKO at 0:38 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Holland fight next following his TKO victory over Oliveira this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

