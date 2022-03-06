UFC 272 Results: Sergey Spivak stops Greg Hardy in Round 1 (Video)

A heavyweight contest featuring Greg Hardy taking on Sergey Spivak kicks off tonight’s UFC 272 main card from Las Vegas.
Hardy (7-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping his two-fight losing skid. The former NFL star is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses to Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura in his most recent efforts.
Meanwhile, Sergey Spivak (14-3 MMA) will also enter UFC 272 looking to rebound. The ‘Polar Bear’ suffered a TKO loss to Tom Aspinall in his most recent Octagon appearance this past September.
Round one of this heavyweight bout begins and Greg Hardy comes forward quickly and lands a low kick. He lands another. That one was heavy. ‘The Prince of War’ swings and misses with a right. Sergey Spivak gets inside and lands a beautiful throw. He lands on top and in side control. Hardy gets back to half guard. He scrambles and gets back up to his feet. Spivak keeps a hold of him and slams him back down. He moves to full mount and begins dropping bombs. This one is all over.
Official UFC 272 Result: Sergey Spivak def. Greg Hardy via KO in Round 1
Who would you like to see Spivak fight next following his knockout victory over Hardy this evening in Las Vegas?