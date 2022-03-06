Greg Hardy issues statement following knockout loss to Sergey Spivak at UFC 272

Greg Hardy has issued a statement following his nasty knockout loss to Sergey Spivak at tonight’s UFC 272 event.

Hardy (7-5 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former NFL star was coming off back-to-back stoppage losses to Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura in his most previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Sergey Spivak (14-3 MMA) had also entered UFC 272 looking to rebound. The ‘Polar Bear’ had suffered a TKO loss to Tom Aspinall in his most previous Octagon appearance this past September.

Greg Hardy started off tonight’s fight landing a pair of heavy low kicks. However, after swinging and missing with a right hand, Sergey Spivak was able to get inside and score a big takedown. ‘The Prince of War’ initially was able to scramble back up to his feet, but that didn’t last long. Spivak threw him back down on the canvas and proceeded to take full mount position. From there, Sergey unloaded a plethora of big punches which forced the referee to step in and stop the contest.

Shortly after suffering his third consecutive stoppage defeat, Greg Hardy took to social media where he issued the following statement.

“I’m ok first of all for those who wanna know. No excuses, gotta get better. I don’t know what to do but say sorry. More coming for ‘The Prince of War’ just gotta get my shit together. Thank you to the @ufc and @danawhite for being in my corner. Thank you coaches and training partners and agents @firstroundmgmt . Everyone did their job accept for me. This one is on me and there are no excuses for me lacking. I refuse to die but I have to reevaluate for sure.”

Tonight’s fight marked the last of Hardy’s current agreement with the UFC.

Tonight's fight marked the last of Hardy's current agreement with the UFC.