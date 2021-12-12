UFC 269 Results: Sean O’Malley KO’s Raulian Paiva (Video)

A bantamweight bout featuring Sean O’Malley taking on Raulian Paiva kicks off the main card of tonight’s UFC 269 event.

O’Malley (14-1 MMA) enters tonight’s event on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a lopsided beatdown of a very durable Kris Moutinho. ‘Suga’ suffered his lone career defeat back in August of 2020, when he was TKO’d by Chito Vera.

Meanwhile, Raulian Paiva (21-3 MMA) enters UFC 269 sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a majority decision win over Kyler Phillips back in July. The Brazilian has gone 3-2 since joining the UFC ranks in February of 2019.

Round one begins and Sean O’Malley lands a front kick to the body of Raulian Paiva. He lands another. The Brazilian dives for a takedown but it is not there. ‘Suga’ circles to his left and lands a side kick the thigh of Paiva. O’Malley with a jab and then another. He lands a low kick and Raulian just misses with a counter right hand. He comes forward now but falls short with his punches. Sean O’Malley with a good jab. Raulian Paiva replies with a low kick followed by a right hand. ‘Suga’ looks to counter with a left but misses. He follows that up with a hard jab and then a low kick. Paiva returns fire with a hook to the body. Two minutes remain as Raulian lands a low kick. The fighters exchange low kicks and then O’Malley connects with a pair of solid jabs. He misses with a left hook and Paiva fails to connect with a counter combination. Sean O’Malley with a nice combination. He lands a big right and Paiva is down. He gets up but ‘Suga’ is all over him. It’s over!

Official UFC 269 Result: Sean O’Malley def. Raulian Paiva via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see O’Malley fight next following his KO victory over Paiva this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!