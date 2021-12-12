Pros react after Sean O’Malley TKO’s Raulian Paiva at UFC 269

A bantamweight bout featuring Sean O’Malley taking on Raulian Paiva kicked off the main card of tonight’s UFC 269 event.

O’Malley (15-1 MMA) entered tonight’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most previous being a lopsided beatdown of a very durable Kris Moutinho. ‘Suga’ had suffered his lone career defeat back in August of 2020, when he was TKO’d by Chito Vera.

Meanwhile, Raulian Paiva (21-4 MMA) had entered UFC 269 sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous being a majority decision win over Kyler Phillips back in July. The Brazilian had gone 3-2 in the UFC prior to tonight’s fight with O’Malley.

Tonight’s ‘O’Malley vs. Paiva’ matchup ended in the very first round. After a back and forth start, ‘Suga’ was able to connect with a right hand that dropped the Brazilian. Raulian Paiva would scramble back up to his feet but Sean O’Malley pounced all over him with punches which eventually forced the referee to step in and call a stop to the action.

Official UFC 269 Result: Sean O’Malley def. Raulian Paiva via TKO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to O’Malley vs. Paiva below:

Suga show, let’s go! — michael (@bisping) December 12, 2021

What a fight to kick off the main card of the last PPV of the year!! Here we go! #UFC269 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Sean O’Malley defeating Raulian Paiva at UFC 269:

Well another easy one for Suga Sean. Move him up. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

wow suga shawn 😳😳😳 — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) December 12, 2021

Tremendous — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021

Good work @SugaSeanMMA — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 12, 2021

