The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

The UFC has continued to trim its active roster by parting ways with four more fighters.

That news comes from MMAJunkie, who reported that Impa Kasanganay, John Allan, Liana Jojua and Bharat Khandare have been cut or let go by the organization.

The roster moves, unless explicitly noted, are not necessarily considered as cuts. The UFC may have elected not to re-sign certain fighters who were at the end of their contracts.

Impa Kasanganay

Kasanganay (9-2 MMA) was let go shortly after suffering a first round TKO loss to Carlston Harris back in September. Impa, a former standout on “Dana White’s Contender Series”, went 2-2 during his four fights under the UFC banner.

John Allen

Allen (13-7-1 MMA) was handed his walking papers following back to back losses. In his most recent effort at UFC 268, the Brazilian was defeated by Dustin Jacoby. Allan announced the he was no longer a member of the active UFC roster on his social media.

Liana Jojua

Jojua (8-5 MMA) went 1-3 during her four-fight stint with the UFC. The Georgian fighter had suffered back to back losses to Miranda Maverick and Cortney Casey in her most recent efforts.

Bharat Khandare

Khandare (6-3 MMA) made his lone Octagon appearance back in November of 2017, where he suffered a submission loss to Song Yadong. Khandare’s manager announced the news of his clients official departure from the UFC on social media.

What do you think about the latest round of cuts made by the UFC? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!