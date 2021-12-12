Pros react after Dominick Cruz defeats Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz returned to the Octagon at tonight’s UFC 269 event for a bout with Pedro Munhoz.

Cruz (24-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since March’s UFC 259 event, where he had scored a split decision victory over Casey Kenney. The win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Dominator’, as Cruz had suffered previous setbacks to Henry Cejudo and Cody Garbrandt respectively.

Meanwhile, Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA) had entered Saturday’s UFC 269 event looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jose Aldo his most previous effort. Prior to that setback, ‘The Young Punisher’ was coming off a win over Jimmie Rivera.

Tonight’s ‘Cruz vs. Munhoz’ matchup proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Pedro Munhoz was able to drop Dominick Cruz in the opening round after landing a pair of big punches but wasn’t able to finish the fight. After surviving the onslaught, ‘The Dominator’ stormed back to win rounds two and three, earning a unanimous decision victory in the process.

Official UFC 269 Result: Dominick Cruz def. Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Cruz vs. Munhoz below:

Man what a round! You cannot get into a slug fest with Munhoz! #ufc269 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021

1-1 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 12, 2021

Wow amazing rd 2 for Cruz, way to recover from disaster in rd 1! — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

@DominickCruz just turned the heat all the way up.. #frmfam — malki kawa (@malkikawa) December 12, 2021

Great showing by Cruz especially given Rd1 — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Can Cruz be more specific on what he wants us to come together about? — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Cruz turns back the clock!!!#UFC269 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 12, 2021

Aldo VS Cruz is fight to make — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 12, 2021

Welp, I'm thankful for Keith Peterson! 🚬🍻 #UFC269 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 12, 2021

Who would you like to see Dominick Cruz fight next following his decision victory over Pedro Munhoz at tonight’s UFC 269 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!