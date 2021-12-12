UFC 269 Results: Charles Oliveira stops Dustin Poirier (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 269 event is headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Charles Oliveira taking on challenger Dustin Poirier.

Oliveira (31-8 MMA) captured the promotions vacant 155lbs title back in May, when he stopped Michael Chandler with a TKO in the second round. That win marked ‘Do Bronx’ ninth in a row, with eight of those respective victories coming by finish.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (28-6 MMA) will enter UFC 269 sporting a three-fight winning streak. ‘The Diamond’ is coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Conor McGregor in his most recent efforts.

Round one begins of tonight’s main event begins and Charles Oliveira comes forward quickly with a flying knee. He follows that up with a right hand. Dustin Poirier circles and then lands a right hand that sends the champ down. He gets right back up and smiles. These guys are throwing leather early. ‘Do Bronx’ forces the clinch and lands a uppercut. ‘The Diamond’ answers with a big left. Oliveira goes to the body with a knee. He shoots in and presses Dustin up against the cage. He looks to score a takedown but Dustin Poirier scrambles back up to his feet and escapes. Big punches now from the Louisiana native. Oliveira answers with some knees to the body. Poirier with a big punch that drops the champ. He goes into the guard of Charles but then opts to stand up. Back on the feet and both men are landing big shots again. Charles Oliveira is getting tagged but just keeps returning fire. The champ with a big right hand. He lands another and then a front kick to the body.

Round two of the UFC 269 main event begins and Charles Oliveira is immediately on the hunt. He forces the clinch and lands some good knees. He attempts to take his back and then winds up in top position. Big shots from full guard from Oliveira. These are big elbows he’s landing. He continues to batter ‘The Diamond’ from top position. This is a big round for ‘Do Bronx’. He unloads on Dustin Poirier until the horn.

Round three of the UFC 269 headliner begins and Charles Oliveira starts things off with a front kick to the body. He immediately forces the clinch and then proceeds to jump on Poirier’s back. He locks in a rear-naked choke. It’s over.

Official UFC 269 Result: Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Poirier via submission in Round 3

