Pros react after Charles Oliveira stops Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

By
Chris Taylor
-
Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, UFC 269
Charles Oliveira stops Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

Tonight’s UFC 269 event was headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Charles Oliveira taking on challenger Dustin Poirier.

Oliveira (32-8 MMA) had captured the promotions vacant 155lbs title back in May, when he stopped Michael Chandler with a TKO in the second round. That win marked ‘Do Bronx’ ninth in a row, with eight of those respective victories coming by finish.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) entered Saturday’s UFC 269 main event sporting a three-fight winning streak. ‘The Diamond’ was coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Conor McGregor in his most recent efforts.

Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier

Tonight’s ‘Oliveira vs. Poirier’ main event produced one of the craziest opening rounds in UFC history. Dustin Poirier was able to drop Charles Oliveira on two occasions and appeared to be cruising towards his much desired title win. However, in round two ‘Do Bronx’ was able to score an early takedown and road out the round on top while dropping elbows. Then, in round three, Oliveira was able to take the back of ‘The Diamond’ and promptly locked in a rear-naked choke to finish the contest.

Official UFC 269 Result: Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Poirier via submission in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Oliveira vs. Poirier below:

Post-fight reactions to Charles Oliveira defeating Dustin Poirier by way of submission:

Who would you like to see Charles Oliveira fight next following his submission victory over Dustin Poirier at tonight’s UFC 269 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM