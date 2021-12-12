Pros react after Charles Oliveira stops Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

Tonight’s UFC 269 event was headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Charles Oliveira taking on challenger Dustin Poirier.

Oliveira (32-8 MMA) had captured the promotions vacant 155lbs title back in May, when he stopped Michael Chandler with a TKO in the second round. That win marked ‘Do Bronx’ ninth in a row, with eight of those respective victories coming by finish.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) entered Saturday’s UFC 269 main event sporting a three-fight winning streak. ‘The Diamond’ was coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Conor McGregor in his most recent efforts.

Tonight’s ‘Oliveira vs. Poirier’ main event produced one of the craziest opening rounds in UFC history. Dustin Poirier was able to drop Charles Oliveira on two occasions and appeared to be cruising towards his much desired title win. However, in round two ‘Do Bronx’ was able to score an early takedown and road out the round on top while dropping elbows. Then, in round three, Oliveira was able to take the back of ‘The Diamond’ and promptly locked in a rear-naked choke to finish the contest.

Official UFC 269 Result: Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Poirier via submission in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Oliveira vs. Poirier below:

Very interesting fight 🔥

I’m with @DustinPoirier 💎 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) December 12, 2021

Champ looks tuned in — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 12, 2021

The longer this goes favors Dustin Poirier, but Charles Oliveira is one of the most technical fighters in UFC. This is gonna be a WAR! 🏆🏆🏆 #UFC269 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 12, 2021

What a round — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 12, 2021

One of the best rounds ever? — michael (@bisping) December 12, 2021

Charles needs to use that push kick like a jab. Stay on that to keep Dustin at distance or Dustin power will be to much — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) December 12, 2021

Man what a fight, both these boys gonna be so sore tomorrow — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 12, 2021

Don’t know why Poirier is keeping this guard closed, he is getting pounded. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

19-19 going into round 3! #UFC269 Both men showing their advantages! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 12, 2021

I know y’all feel a difference in the way the other lightweights bring it. Are they really there to do immense damage? Inflict pain? Bring entertainment? Make you feel something? #ufc269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Charles Oliveira defeating Dustin Poirier by way of submission:

Love Poirier but sometimes, styles make fights! Wow! Incredible performance of some back and forth action! #UFC269 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 12, 2021

Can we please stop talking about @CharlesDoBronxs being a quitter now? He has proven he won’t bail anymore. Congratulations champion — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021

I would never ever quit…I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira… #ufc269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

Congrats @CharlesDoBronxs just hold in there for me🏆 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) December 12, 2021

These guys don’t get any better

🤦‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

Charles Oliveira is the most skilled man I ever fought. I talk shit when it’s due but I give credit when it’s due too. #UFC269 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 12, 2021

