Pros react after Julianna Pena submits Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

By
Chris Taylor
-
Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, UFC 269
Julianna Pena stops Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

Tonight’s UFC 269 event was co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title featuring Amanda Nunes taking on challenger Julianna Pena.

Pena (11-4 MMA), a former TUF winner, was returning to action for the first time since January’s UFC 257 event, where she earned a submission victory over Sara McMann.

As for Amanda Nunes (21-5 MMA), the perennial GOAT of MMA had last competed in March, where she successfully defended her featherweight strap with a first-round submission victory over Megan Anderson. ‘The Lioness’ had not tasted defeat since September of 2014, when she was stopped by elbows and punches from Cat Zingano.

Amanda-Nunes-Julianna-Pena-UFC-269

Tonight’s ‘Nunes vs. Pena’ co-main event proved to be a wild and absolutely thrilling affair. Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena went to war exchanging heavy punches and kicks inside of the pocket. After a close first round, Pena began to turn the tide in her favor early in round two. She eventually rocked ‘The Lioness’ after landing a flurry of strikes and got the fight to the ground. From there, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ promptly locked in a fight-ending rear-naked choke.

Official UFC 269 Result: Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Nunes vs. Pena below:

Post-fight reactions to Julianna Pena defeating Amanda Nunes by way of submission:

Who would you like to see Julianna Pena fight next following her submission victory over Amanda Nunes at tonight’s UFC 269 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM