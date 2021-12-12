Pros react after Julianna Pena submits Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

Tonight’s UFC 269 event was co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title featuring Amanda Nunes taking on challenger Julianna Pena.

Pena (11-4 MMA), a former TUF winner, was returning to action for the first time since January’s UFC 257 event, where she earned a submission victory over Sara McMann.

As for Amanda Nunes (21-5 MMA), the perennial GOAT of MMA had last competed in March, where she successfully defended her featherweight strap with a first-round submission victory over Megan Anderson. ‘The Lioness’ had not tasted defeat since September of 2014, when she was stopped by elbows and punches from Cat Zingano.

Tonight’s ‘Nunes vs. Pena’ co-main event proved to be a wild and absolutely thrilling affair. Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena went to war exchanging heavy punches and kicks inside of the pocket. After a close first round, Pena began to turn the tide in her favor early in round two. She eventually rocked ‘The Lioness’ after landing a flurry of strikes and got the fight to the ground. From there, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ promptly locked in a fight-ending rear-naked choke.

Official UFC 269 Result: Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Nunes vs. Pena below:

I think Peña comes out swinging wide and Nunes just lays her flat. Thoughts? How do you see it? #UFC269 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 12, 2021

Shit 🤦🏾‍♂️ Amanda is a savage lol — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 12, 2021

You guys telling me Kayla has made 145 realize the UFC has no permanent fighters there right? Amanda only bumps up bc easy match ups for title defenses. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Julianna needs to go for a TD already — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

LETS GO MANDA @Amanda_Leoa — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) December 12, 2021

And just like that she has one leg 😳😳😳 #UFC269 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021

Peña is banking that she is a bad stylistic matchup for Nunes. We gonna see!! #UFC269 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 12, 2021

Nunes didn’t use her power correctly. Got to emotional, taped due to exhaustion.(no legs in choke) Peña was right Will won this fight. Congrats Juliana Pena #ufc269 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 12, 2021

That round was rockem, sockem robots. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Julianna Pena defeating Amanda Nunes by way of submission:

Do you lose GOAT status for getting rear naked choked with no boots in??? — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Wooooooooooow!!! What did I just watch?? Peñaaaaaaaa!!! #UFC269 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 12, 2021

Absolutely amazing ! Congrats to the Venezuelan vixen!!!!! That’s why they play the game ! #ufc 269 @venezuelanvixen — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021

just staring at the tv like 😳😧😧 — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) December 12, 2021

🇻🇪🇻🇪🇻🇪🇻🇪 🇻🇪 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 12, 2021

