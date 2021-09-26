UFC 266 Bonus Report: Alex Volkanovski and Brian Ortega earn FOTN

The Octagon remained in Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 266 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by featherweights Alex Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.

The highly anticipated men’s featherweight title fight proved to be a thrilling five-round affair. Alex Volkanovski was able to get the better of Brian Ortega in rounds one and two. However, in round three, ‘T-City’ stormed back and nearly finished the fight with a pair of submission attempts. ‘The Great’ would ultimately escape both of Ortega’s choke hold threats and went on to score a dominant decision victory.

In the co-main event of UFC 266, women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko was looking to earn her sixth consecutive title defense when she squared off with Lauren Murphy. The bout proved to be another absolute masterclass from Valentina Shevchenko. The reigning flyweight queen was seemingly able to land strikes at will against her opponent Lauren Murphy, this while battering her when on the ground. In round four Shevchenko put the fight to rest for good after dropping Murphy and then landing a plethora of ground and pound.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 266 main card was a highly anticipated rematch between fan favorites Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler. The contest resulted in a thrilling back and forth affair. The mixed martial arts legends treated fight fans to an absolute slugfest inside the Octagon. Nick Diaz appeared to get the better of Robbie Lawler in round one, but ‘Ruthless’ quickly turned the tide in his favor in round two. Then, in round three, Lawler connected with a punch that appeared to drop and injure the Stockton native. The bout was called off after Diaz opted not to get back to his feet.

The rest of tonight’s fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of the UFC 266 event, promotional officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Alex Volkanovski and Brian Ortega each picked up an extra $50k for their thrilling fight in tonight’s UFC 266 main event. Ortega

Performance of the night: Chris Daukaus earned an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov on tonight’s preliminary card

Performance of the night: Merab Dvalishvili picked up an extra $50k for his insane comeback from behind win over Marlon Moraes in tonight’s featured prelim.

