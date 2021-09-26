Nick Diaz reacts following TKO loss to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266: “I knew I had it coming”

MMA icon Nick Diaz returned to action at tonight’s UFC 266 event for a middleweight rematch with fellow legend Robbie Lawler.

Diaz (26-10 MMA) and Lawler (29-15 MMA) had originally collided seventeen years ago in a welterweight bout at UFC 47. That previous April evening in Las Vegas, the Stockton native wound up emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.

Nick Diaz was returning to action for the first time since UFC 183 in January of 2015, where he had lost a unanimous decision to MMA legend Anderson Silva. That fight was later overturned to a no-contest, this after both Diaz and ‘The Spider’ tested positive for banned substances.

Meanwhile, Robbie Lawler entered UFC 266 looking to snap a four-fight losing skid. ‘Ruthless’ was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Colby Covington and Neil Magny in his most previous efforts.

Tonight’s Diaz vs. Lawler rematch proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. The mixed martial arts legends treated fight fans to an absolute slugfest inside the Octagon. Nick Diaz appeared to get the better of Robbie Lawler in round one, but ‘Ruthless’ quickly turned the tide in his favor in round two. Then, in round three, Lawler connected with a punch that appeared to drop and injure the Stockton native. The bout was called off after Diaz opted not to get back to his feet.

Official UFC 266 Result: Robbie Lawler def. Nick Diaz via TKO in Round 3

Immediately following the conclusion of the contest, Diaz spoke with UFC commentator Daniel Cormier where he offered the following words:

“At least I put on a show. I knew I had it coming. Old Rob,” Nick Diaz said pointing at Robbie Lawler. “You know I had a lot of stress coming into this one. You know especially with me being off a long time. And yea, I think, well I don’t have no excuses. I just had a long time off and I knew I had it coming.”

Nick Diaz continued:

“I don’t know how this fight got set up but I had to switch up everything, you know, with my management and just how the fight got set up. I was just a bum wrap you know like.. but no excuses. You know, I had it coming and he’s in great shape. I’m glad I could… You know I was leaking here so I didn’t want to make too much of a mess. But I’m glad to be back and I’m glad to put on a good show for you.”

Who would you like to see Nick Diaz fight next following his TKO loss to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!