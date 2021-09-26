Robbie Lawler reveals what he told Nick Diaz after their fight at UFC 266

Former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler revealed what he told Nick Diaz after their thrilling war at UFC 266 during tonight’s post-fight presser.

Diaz (26-10 MMA) and Lawler (29-15 MMA) squared off for a second time on the main card of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The pair had originally collided seventeen years ago in a welterweight bout at UFC 47, with the Stockton native emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.

Robbie Lawler had entered tonight’s middleweight rematch with Nick Diaz in hopes of snapping a four-fight losing skid. ‘Ruthless’ was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Colby Covington and Neil Magny in his most previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Nick Diaz was returning to action for the first time in over six years this evening. The eldest Diaz brother had last competed at UFC 183 in January of 2015, where he lost a unanimous decision to MMA legend Anderson Silva.

Tonight’s Diaz vs. Lawler rematch proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. The mixed martial arts legends treated fight fans to an absolute slugfest inside the Octagon. Nick Diaz appeared to get the better of Robbie Lawler in round one, but ‘Ruthless’ quickly turned the tide in his favor in round two. Then, in round three, Lawler connected with a punch that appeared to drop and injure the Stockton native. The bout was called off after Diaz opted not to get back to his feet.

Official UFC 266 Result: Robbie Lawler def. Nick Diaz via TKO in Round 3

Lawler was in attendance at tonight’s post-fight press conference and was asked to share what he told Diaz after their fight.

“Thank you for bringing the best out of me. I have a lot of respect for you. Hopefully your life is gonna get together and good things are going to happen to you.” – Lawler responded.

