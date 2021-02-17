UFC 258 medical suspensions: Kamaru Usman, Alexa Grasso potentially out until August

The medical suspensions for Saturday’s UFC 258 card are in, and several fighters are facing lengthy suspensions—including Kamaru Usman and Alexa Grasso.

Usman returned to the cage in the UFC 258 main event, defending the UFC welterweight title with a third-round TKO over Gilbert Burns. Grasso was in action in the card’s co-main event, where she defeated Maycee Barber by unanimous decision.

While both Usman and Grasso picked up big wins at UFC 258, neither left the cage unscathed, and could be out of action until August, depending on their doctors’ rulings.

See the full medical suspensions for the card below (via mixedmartialarts.com):

UFC 258 Main Card

Kamaru Usman defeated Gilbert Burns by TKO (Strikes, Round 3, 0:43)

•Usman must have right foot x-rayed; if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic or sports Dr or no contest until 08/13/21 – minimum suspension no contest until 03/16/21, no contact until 03/07/21.

•Burns suspended until 03/31/21 No contest until 03/16/21 – right eyebrow and left orbital lacerations.

Alexa Grasso defeated Maycee Barber by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-29, 29-28)

•Grasso must have x-ray and MRI of right knee; if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic or sports Dr or no contest until 08/13/21 – minimum suspension no contest until 03/16/21, no contact until 03/07/21.

•Barber must have MRI of right shoulder; if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic or sports Dr and maxillofacial CT Scan; if positive then must be cleared by Oral, Maxillofacial Dr or no contest until 08/13/21 – minimum suspension no contest until 03/16/21, no contact until 03/07/21.

Kelvin Gastelum defeated Ian Heinisch by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

•Heinisch suspended until 03/16/21, No contact until 03/07/21.

Ricky Simon defeated Brian Kelleher by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

•Kelleher suspended until 03/31/21, No contact until 03/16/21.

Julian Marquez defeated Maki Pitolo by Submission (Anaconda Choke, Round 3, 4:17)

•Marquez suspended until 03/16/21, No contact until 03/07/21.

•Pitolo suspended until 03/31/21, No contact until 03/16/21.

UFC 258 Undercard

Anthony Hernandez defeated Rodolfo Vieira by Submission (Guillotine Choke, Round 2, 1:53)

•Hernandez must have right hand x-rayed; if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic or sports Dr or no contest until 08/13/21 – minimum suspension no contest until 03/07/21, no contact until 02/28/21.

•Suspend until 04/15/21, No contact until 03/31/21.

Belal Muhammad defeated Dhiego Lima by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

•Lima must have nose x-rayed; if positive then must be cleared by Dr or no contest until 08/13/21 – minimum suspension no contest until 03/31/21, no contact until 03/16/21.

Polyana Viana defeated Mallory Martin by Submission (Armbar, Round 1, 3:18)

•Martin must have MRI of right elbow; if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic or sports Dr or no contest until 08/13/21 – minimum suspension no contest until 03/16/21, no contact until 03/07/21.

Chris Gutierrez defeated Andre Ewell by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-27)

•Gutierrez must have nose x-rayed; if positive then must be cleared by Dr or no contest until 08/13/21 – minimum suspension no contest until 03/16/21, no contact until 03/07/21.

Gabe Green defeated Phil Rowe by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

•Green suspended until 03/16/21 No contact until 03/07/21 – laceration under left eye.

•Rowe must have left knee x-rayed; if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic or sports Dr or no contest until 08/13/21 – minimum suspension no contest until 03/16/21, no contact until 03/07/21.

What are your thoughts on the medical suspensions for UFC 258?