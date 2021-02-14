Alexa Grasso issues statement after beating Maycee Barber at UFC 258

Alexa Grasso has issued a quick statement after her impressive decision victory over Maycee Barber.

Grasso met Barber, the UFC’s No. 10-ranked flyweight contender, in the co-main event of UFC 258 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Despite being ranked five spots below Barber heading into the matchup, Grasso ultimately came out on top, handily winning the first two rounds of their three-round fight to capture a well-deserved decision victory.

Speaking in a pair of Instagram posts after the fight, Grasso issued a quick statement for her fans.

“Thank you for all your support, for believing in me and for being with me on this path,” Grasso wrote on Instagram after her UFC 258 win over Barber. “I hope you enjoyed our fight, because my whole team of @lobogymma, @brazilianwarriors and @atletixgdl prepared incredibly for tonight. We give it our all to put this flag 🇲🇽 on the top.

“Team work makes the dream work,” Grasso wrote in a second post. “2-0 climbing at flyweight.”

As Grasso says, she’s now 2-0 in the UFC flyweight division, having made a triumphant debut in the weight class with a decision win over Ji Yeon Kim in August of 2020. While it remains to be seen where she’ll land in the rankings following her win over Barber, she’ll likely get a top-10 opponent in her next fight, and could be closing in on a title shot with a win.

Prior to moving to flyweight, Grasso went 3-3 in the UFC strawweight division, defeating Heather Jo Clark, Randa Markos and Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and losing to Felice Herrig, Tatiana Suarez and Carla Esparza.

Barber, on the other hand, is now on a two-fight skid after a perfect start to her MMA career. Prior to losing to Grasso, she was defeated by Roxanne Modafferi in a fight that left her with a torn ACL that kept her out of the cage for over a year.

