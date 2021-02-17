Beneil Dariush reveals gutsy gameplan for potential Charles Oliveira fight

Beneil Dariush has revealed what he sees as his path to victory in a potential fight with fellow lightweight contender Charles Oliveira.

Dariush, the UFC’s No. 9-ranked lightweight contender, is riding a big victory over Diego Ferreira, and is looking for another big step up in competition. He views Oliveira, the division’s No. 3 contender, as just that.

If Dariush does get his desired fight with Oliveira, he believes he has the skills to survive the Brazilian’s fight-ending power and lethal submissions—and ultimately defeat him.

“Listen, the guy comes out and throws a bunch of flying knees, a bunch of kicks, a bunch of weird stuff, and you know what I’m going to do? I’m going to walk through all of it.” Dariush told ESPN. “I don’t know how, but I’m going to walk through all of it.

“I’m going to grab him, he’s going to think he’s going to take me down. He’s not, I’m going to take him down. He’s going to try submissions, they’re not going to work and it’s just going to be a dog fight until one dog gives up and I’m pretty sure that’s not going to be me.”

While Dariush is hoping to fight Oliveira next, Oliveira has made it pretty clear he’s only interested in fighting for the title.

Dariush seems to find that frustrating.

“Bro, I thought we were fighters. Why is everybody so civilized all of a sudden and why is everybody like, low risk high reward,” Dariush said. “I feel like I’m working with businessmen,” he explained. “When I was ranked number seven… they offered me (Michael) Chiesa who wasn’t ranked, and I said sure. I lost the fight, which sucks, but I lost.

“Then right after that fight, I fought James Vick,” Dariush added. “I took it on short notice just because I didn’t feel good about myself, I jumped back in. At the time he had never been knocked out, he was 5-0 in the UFC. I was still ranked, I was ranked top ten, I took the fight with him not ranked, still went out there…

“It’s like, they call you to fight,” Dariush concluded. “Isn’t that what you signed up for, to fight? Just say yes.”

Who do you want to see Beneil Dariush fight next?