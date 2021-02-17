Robert Whittaker in phenomenal shape ahead of Paulo Costa fight

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is in phenomenal shape ahead of his upcoming showdown with Paulo Costa.

Whittaker lost the UFC middleweight title to Israel Adesanya in 2019, but has since rebounded with a pair of impressive decision victories over top contenders in Darren Till and Jared Cannonier. He’ll look to make it three in a row—and make his claim to another title shot truly undeniable—when he takes on the recent title challenger Costa on April 17.

As this fight with Costa draws closer, Whittaker looks to be in truly tremendous shape—though that’s not particularly surprising given his work ethic.

Whittaker flaunted his fight-ready physique in several recent posts to Instagram. See them below:

If Robert Whittaker defeats Paulo Costa in April, it will be impossible to deny him the opportunity to challenge Adesanya for the middleweight strap. From the sounds of it, that remains his No. 1 priority.

In fact, he’s even willing to move up to light heavyweight if Adesanya captures that division’s title by beating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 on March 6.

“I would like to fight Izzy,” Whittaker told MMA Junkie late last year. “If Izzy’s moving up to fight Jan, then I’ll move up and fight him there if he gets the win. I want that fight. I do want that fight. We just had to work it into that timeline.

“I have no control on what the UFC’s going to do or what Izzy’s going to do, but whether he’s here at middleweight or up at light heavyweight, I’ll take the fight him,” Whittaker added.

“That is the fight that I’ve earned.”

Do you think Robert Whittaker will earn another middleweight title shot by beating Paulo Costa on April 17? Let us know your thoughts on this crucial middleweight fight in the comments section down below.