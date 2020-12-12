UFC 256: ‘Figueiredo vs. Moreno’ Live Results and Highlights

Tonight’s UFC 256 event is headlined by a short-notice flyweight title fight between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Brandon Moreno.

Figueiredo (20-1 MMA) notched his first career title defense at last month’s UFC 255 event, defeating Alex Perez in the very first round with a guillotine choke. The victory marked the Brazilians fifth in a row, and fourth consecutive finish.

Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno (18-5-1 MMA) was also most previously seen in action at UFC 255, where he earned a TKO victory over Brandon Royval. ‘The Assassin Baby‘ has gone 4-0-1 in his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s UFC 256 headliner.

UFC 256 is co-headlined by a key lightweight matchup between perennial division contenders Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira.

Ferguson (25-4 MMA) was last seen in action at May’s UFC 249 event where he suffered a fifth round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje in a fight for the promotions interim lightweight title.

Prior to the setback, ‘El Cucuy’ was riding a sensational twelve-fight win streak, which saw him net stoppage victories over Edson Barboza, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

As for Charles Oliveira (29-8 MMA), ‘Do Bronx’ will be returning to action for the first time since submitting Kevin Lee this past March in Brazil. Oliveira will enter UFC 256 on a seven-fight win streak, with all 7 of those wins coming by way of stoppage. During that impressive stretch the submission specialist choked out five of his opponents.

Other highlights of the card include appearances from fan favorite veterans like Junior dos Santos, Cub Swanson and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, and up-and-coming stars like Ciryl Gane, Kevin Holland, Mackenzie Dern, Virna Jandiroba, and Chase Hooper.

Get all of tonight’s Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC 256 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on pay-per-view

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza

Junior Dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 256 Televised Prelims | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN+, ESPN2

Daniel Pineda vs. Cub Swanson

Rafael Fiziev vs. Renato Moicano

Billy Quarantillo vs. Gavin Tucker

Sam Hughes vs. Tecia Torres

UFC 256 Early Prelims | 7:00 pm ET on ESPN+, ESPN2

Peter Barrett vs. Chase Hooper

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 12, 2020