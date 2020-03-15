UFC Brasilia Results: Charles Oliveira submits Kevin Lee (Video)

A key lightweight bout between perennial division contenders Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira headlines today’s UFC Brasilia event.

The highly anticipated main event will now be a catchweight bout, this after Lee failed to make the 156lbs weight limit on Friday.

Kevin Lee (18-5 MMA) will enter UFC Brasilia looking to build on the momentum of his first round knockout victory over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for “The MoTown Phenom”, who had previously suffered losses to Al Iaquinta and Rafael dos Anjos.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira (28-8 MMA) is currently riding a six-fight win streak, his latest being a first round knockout victory over Jared Gordon in November.

Round one begins and Charles Oliveira comes out quickly with a nice punch followed by a kick to the body. He lands a nice jab and then a low kick. He throws a jumping kick that partially connects. Kevin Lee fires back with a jab. Another good kick followed by a left hand from Oliveira. Lee swings and misses with a left hook. Charles with a jab. Kevin with a good right hand. Lee with a nice jab. Oliveira shoots for a takedown. The fighters hit the floor but it is Kevin Lee who winds up on top. Charles Oliveira dives for an ankle lock. He switches to a knee bar. Lee almost moves to mount but Oliveira once again locks up a leg. Kevin Lee with some big ground and pound. Charles scrambles to avoid more shots. He continues to have one of Lee’s legs locked up Kevin remains on top. Ninety seconds remain in round one. The fighters scramble and Charles Oliveira takes top position. Another scramble and now it is Kevin Lee who is on top. Thirty seconds remain. Lee moves to half guard and then postures up and unloads some right hands and elbows. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Charles Oliveira is on the attack early. He lands a jab followed by a spinning back kick. Kevin Lee lands a nice right hand. Oliveira continues to move forward. He lands a left hook. Both men connect with right hands in the pocket. A big uppercut lands for Oliveira. He continues to press forward. Another good left hook from the Brazilian. Lee shoots in for a takedown. He winds up in an armbar. Charles Oliveira switches to a triangle choke. Lee escapes and winds up in half guard. He begins working some left hands from the top. Good short shots from the top by Kevin Lee. He has just over a minute to work here. He continues to work some shorts shots to the body and head of his Brazilian opponent. Lee is forced to posture up and lands a couple of good elbows. Lee with a right hand. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Brasilia main event begins and Charles Oliveira runs forward with a jumping front kick. Lee responds with a head kick. Both men are throwing big shots. Oliveira jumps on a guillotine choke and Kevin Lee taps out. WOW!

JUST THAT QUICKLY! 👀 🇧🇷 Oliveira ends the night from #UFCBrasilia. pic.twitter.com/m8uJShU4kc — UFC (@ufc) March 15, 2020

OLIVEIRA FORCES THE TAP! 🔥@CharlesDoBronxs with the BIGGEST WIN of his career! #UFCBrasilia 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/jspbloIvMB — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 15, 2020

Official UFC Brasilia Result: Charles Oliveira def. Kevin Lee via submission in Round 3

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 14, 2020