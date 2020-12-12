Colby Covington absolutely rips Tony Ferguson ahead of UFC 256

Colby Covington did not hold back when sharing his bold prediction for tonight’s UFC 256 co-main event between Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira.

Despite being on a seven-fight winning streak, Oliveira (29-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 256 co-headliner as the betting underdog.

According to the UFC’s former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington (16-2 MMA), fight fans would be crazy not to set a wager down on ‘Do Bronx’ this evening.

‘Chaos’ believes that Tony Ferguson is now on the downside of his career and went as far as proclaiming ‘El Cucuy’ to be a “washed up fighter” in his latest post on Instagram.

"Greetings nerds and virgins. America's champ is back with America's pick of the week. We're back for UFC 256 this weekend and in the co-main event we've got Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira. And you're telling me that I can get plus odds on the red hot Charles Oliveira? Versus Tony Ferguson, the guy who thinks his wife is a witch and sees ghosts in the wall? And worst of all, just got folded up by Dumpling Gaethje! That's pathetic. There's no respect in that. Tony's washed up! He's just looking for a pay cheque. This is a Logan Paul level cash grab."

As noted by Colby Covington, Ferguson is coming off a devastating fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje in his most recent effort at UFC 249.

However, prior to that, ‘El Cucuy’ had strung together a sensational twelve-fight win streak which included capturing the promotions interim lightweight title.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 12, 2020