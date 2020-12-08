Brandon Moreno plans for “upset of the year” with stoppage win of Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno plans to shock the world.

In the main event of UFC 256, Moreno is making a three-week turnaround to battle Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight title. It is a very intriguing matchup given both men just fought at UFC 255.

So, for Moreno, he knows getting a title shot on short notice isn’t ideal but he needed to accept the fight.

“It is not the perfect world, brother. I want a complete training camp for this kind of amazing fight, it is a huge opportunity to change my life,” Moreno said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Not just for me, but for my family. This can change everything. I wanted a complete training camp but it is what it is.”

Entering the fight, a big concern is the weight cut. Both men just cut down to 125-pounds three-weeks ago, yet Moreno is confident is he will make the mark. Unfortunately, he isn’t sure about Figueiredo but is just focused on himself.

“I don’t think too much about that. I know he has had problems with the weight because he is big. Deiveson Figueiredo is a huge flyweight,” he explained. “It will be hard for him to make weight two times in one month but I’m focused on my own weight.”

If both men end up making weight and fighting one another, Brandon Moreno says he needs to push the pace early and make Deiveson Figueiredo respect his skills. If he can do that, he believes he will have success.

“I need to be explosive and be fast. But, I need to make Deiveson Figueiredo respect my skills. His last opponents respected him too much,” Moreno said. “They stayed close to the cage and he feels very comfortable in that scenario. I need to put pressure on him and throw punches at him. I need to put some danger into his gameplan.”

Not only is Brandon Moreno looking to put pressure on him early, but the Mexican believes if he can get Figueiredo the championship rounds and have success.

Moreno is also confident he will end up finishing the champ and pulling off the upset of the year.

“Maybe, yes, we never know. We have never seen Figueiredo past three rounds. What happens when we go into the fourth or fifth round? My goal is to put the pressure on him and show why I want it more than the other guys. It will be the upset of the year,” he said.

If Moreno does end up winning the belt, he expects to have his first title defense against Cody Garbrandt sometime in early-2021.

“When I beat Figueiredo, UFC will want to make Moreno vs Cody Garbrandt. We know that,” Moreno concluded.

Do you think Brandon Moreno will beat Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 256?