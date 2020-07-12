UFC 251 Results: Petr Yan TKO’s Jose Aldo (Highlights)

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo squares off with Petr Yan for the promotions vacant bantamweight title on the main card of UFC 251.

Aldo (28-6 MMA) will actually enter tonight’s Fight Island event on a two-fight losing skid. The former featherweight kingpin made his bantamweight debut at UFC 245, where he suffered a split decision loss to Marlon Moraes. Although he lost the decision, UFC President Dana White felt Aldo had won his fight with ‘Magic’ and thus awarded Jose with the opportunity to fight for the vacant 135lbs strap.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan (12-1 MMA) was also last seen in action at December’s UFC 245 event, where he scored a KO victory over MMA legend Urijah Faber. That win extended Yan’s current win streak to nine in a row, which includes victories over Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson.

Round one of this UFC 251 title fight begins and Jose Aldo comes out with a left jab that finds a home. Petr Yan lands a low kick. Aldo goes to the body with a right hand. Yan attempts a high kick but the Brazilian blocks it and counters with a right hand. Petr Yan leaps in with a right hand but misses. He lands a jab and then a right hand that rocks Aldo. Still, Jose fires back a hard punch up the middle. Aldo with a low kick that sends Yan to the mat. The Russian gets up and lands a hard combination. Jose Aldo just misses with a right hand and then with a low kick. Yan goes high but his kick is blocked. He feints a shot and Aldo counters with a nice jab. The Brazilian lands a low kick. Yan answers with a left up the middle. Ninety seconds remain. Both men with jabs. Petr Yan lands a right hand and Aldo counters with a hard low kick. Jose with a nice kick to the body. Yan replies with an over hand right and then a kick to the body. Aldo shoots for a takedown and gets it. Yan scrambles and is able to take top position. He postures up and lands a hard right hand to the body of Aldo which makes Jose wince in pain. Yan with ground and pound now. The horn sounds to save the former featherweight champion.

Round two begins and Petr Yan comes out quickly. He is putting pressure on Aldo but not much action early. Aldo unleashed a kick to the body. The Russian throws a straight left. He goes high with a kick but Jose is able to block it. Aldo is attacking low with kicks while Yan is going high with punches. Another hard low kick lands for Jose Aldo. He is building some momentum here. Still, Yan answers with a left hand. Aldo continues to press forward. He lands a hard kick to the body. Yan circles and then leaps in with a punch. One minutes remains in the round. Aldo lands a low kick and then a nice jab. Another low kick from Jose Aldo and another. He rips the body now. Another right to the body from Aldo. Both men throw hard leather to finish round two.

Round three begins and Jose Aldo starts off quickly. He lands a low kick and then rips the body of Yan with a right hand. Petr fires back with a body shot of his own. The former featherweight kingpin with another solid low kick. This is old school Aldo. Petr Yan with a left hand over the top. Jose Aldo with a flurry of hard body shots. He goes upstairs with a right and Yan looks hurt. He circles free of Aldo’s pressure and then leaps in with a right hook to the body. Aldo with a hard low kick and then a crisp jab. Two minutes remain in the third round. Yan with a nice jab. Aldo rips the body with a left hook. Petr Yan with a flurry now. Jose Aldo with a low kick and then a right hand. Yan with a left. Aldo looks wobbled. Petr with an elbow and then a kick to the body. Aldo rips a right hand up the middle. Ten seconds remain as the fighters clinch. Aldo with a spinning back elbow to end the round.

Round four of this UFC title fight begins and Yan is coming out with pressure but Aldo catches him with a left hand and then a low kick. Yan replies with a hard body kick. He comes upstairs with a combination. Aldo replies with a right hand and then a hook to the body. Yan counters nicely with a left hook. This is a war. Aldo with a knee to the body and then an elbow over the top. Petr Yan with a nice combination now. Aldo steps into the pocket and lands a jab followed by a hook the ribs. Yan looks for a takedown but Aldo is able to stay on his feet. It appears that the Brazilian is slowing down a bit. Yan seems to sense it and continues to apply immense pressure. He lands a big body shot followed by a right hand. Petr Yan scores a trip and Jose Aldo is on his back. The Russian decides to come down to the ground and enters the full guard of Aldo. He lands a nice elbow and then a right hand. He continues to batter Aldo with ground and pound. He clearly won this round as the horn sounds.

The fifth and final round begins and Petr Yan lands a big combination and Jose Aldo is down. He begins working some ground and pound. Aldo retains half guard position. But Yan is landing hard punches and elbows from the position. Jose is trying to scramble free but Yan is relentless here. He is battering the Brazilian now. Aldo is bleeding. He attempts to scramble but just cannot get Yan off of him. More big punches from the Russian.

Official UFC 251 Result: Petr Yan def. Jose Aldo via TKO in Round 5

