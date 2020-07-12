Pros react to Petr Yan stopping Jose Aldo at UFC 251

By
Chris Taylor
-
Petr Yan, Jose Aldo
Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo squared off with Petr Yan for the promotions vacant bantamweight title on the main card of UFC 251.

Aldo (28-6 MMA) actually enter tonight’s Fight Island event on a two-fight losing skid. The former featherweight kingpin had made his bantamweight debut at UFC 245, where he suffered a split decision loss to Marlon Moraes. Although he lost the decision, UFC President Dana White felt Aldo had won his fight with ‘Magic’ and thus awarded Jose with the opportunity to fight for the vacant 135lbs strap this evening.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan (12-1 MMA) was also most previously seen in action at December’s UFC 245 event, where he scored a KO victory over MMA legend Urijah Faber. That win extended Yan’s win streak to nine in a row, which included previous victories over Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson.

Tonight’s UFC 251 bantamweight title fight proved to be an absolute war. After twenty minutes of action it appeared that things were all tied up heading into the fifth and final round. In the final five minutes, Petr Yan was not only able to hurt Jose Aldo but wound up finishing him with ground and pound.

Official UFC 251 Result: Petr Yan def. Jose Aldo via TKO in Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to Yan defeating Aldo below:

 

 

