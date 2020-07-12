Pros react to Petr Yan stopping Jose Aldo at UFC 251

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo squared off with Petr Yan for the promotions vacant bantamweight title on the main card of UFC 251.

Aldo (28-6 MMA) actually enter tonight’s Fight Island event on a two-fight losing skid. The former featherweight kingpin had made his bantamweight debut at UFC 245, where he suffered a split decision loss to Marlon Moraes. Although he lost the decision, UFC President Dana White felt Aldo had won his fight with ‘Magic’ and thus awarded Jose with the opportunity to fight for the vacant 135lbs strap this evening.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan (12-1 MMA) was also most previously seen in action at December’s UFC 245 event, where he scored a KO victory over MMA legend Urijah Faber. That win extended Yan’s win streak to nine in a row, which included previous victories over Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson.

Tonight’s UFC 251 bantamweight title fight proved to be an absolute war. After twenty minutes of action it appeared that things were all tied up heading into the fifth and final round. In the final five minutes, Petr Yan was not only able to hurt Jose Aldo but wound up finishing him with ground and pound.

Official UFC 251 Result: Petr Yan def. Jose Aldo via TKO in Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to Yan defeating Aldo below:

I got Aldo. I think his boxing takes it! And I heard he’s kicking again! #UFC251 #TheWeeklyScraps! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 12, 2020

Dreaming to watch Aldo’s Low kick the shit of this guy 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #Andrew #UFCFightIsland #UFC251 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 12, 2020

Getting the chills as I see these two men walking in the octagon. #ufc251 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

Vintage Aldo ! Here we go ! #UFC251 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) July 12, 2020

Jose aldo is 33 years old, that’s insane for how long he’s been around fighting for championships. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 12, 2020

Wow Yan looked outstanding in R1!!! — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

Yan touched his liver at the end of 1 #UFC251 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 12, 2020

Looks like Aldo is adjusting can Yan use is youth. #ufc251 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

I was fortunate that Aldo never even attempted a leg kick when we fought #UFCFightIsland 😁 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 12, 2020

Yan is too slow!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 12, 2020

DUMD Referee 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ 😡😡😡 you there to protect the fighter STUPID — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 12, 2020

If Yan cuts a good promo he becomes a star now. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

Not a bad ref job imo — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 12, 2020

Congrats precious @PetrYanUFC 💋 but you absolutely suck! You’d be lucky to make it past two rounds with triple c! You ugly potato 🥔 #rentachamp — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

Amazing fight fellas!! Well deserved and earned by @PetrYanUFC! You are the real deal and I cannot wait to share the octagon with you homie! #FunkGotNext #UFC251 #TheWeeklyScraps! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 12, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 11, 2020