Pros react to Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade 2 at UFC 251

A rematch between women’s strawweight standouts Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade took place on tonight’s UFC 251 main card.

The pair of former champions had first met back in May of 2019 at UFC 237, with Andrade emerging victorious by way of knockout from a viscous slam to claim the promotions strawweight title.

Since then, Jessica Andrade (20-7 MMA) went on to surrender the belt in her first attempted title defense against Weili Zhang.

Meanwhile, Rose Namajunas (8-4 MMA) was returning to action at tonight’s UFC 251 event for the first time since suffering the aforementioned brutal knockout loss to Andrade.

Tonight’s Namajunas vs. Andrade rematch proved to be an absolute war. Rose Namajunas appeared to be getting the better of her Brazilian opponent for the opening two rounds. However, Jessica Andrade put on a heavy surge in the third and final round to make things interesting. In the end, Andrade’s comeback fell just short, as only one judge scored the fight in her favor.

Official UFC 251 Result: Rose Namajunas def. Jessica Andrade via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to Namajunas defeating Andrade below:

The anticipation is too much for me to handle… The rematch! #UFC251 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

Taking @rosenamajunas all day in this one…too well rounded. Andrade has power and tenacity but I’m taking the technique! What y’all think? #UFC251 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 12, 2020

Good luck to Thug Rose and my little sister tonight! Hope it’s a great fight! #UFC251 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 12, 2020

Thug @rosenamajunas dominated every second until the very end last time. I expect speed to dominate again, without the funky ending. #UFC251 — Joe Lauzon (@JoeLauzon) July 12, 2020

So now we doing flipping sh*t. #ufc251 — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) July 12, 2020

Jessica need to find a way to those legs. Rose’s boxing is too good #ufc251 — Randa Markos (@randamma) July 12, 2020

Wow terrible advice from Andrade corner, they told her she was up 2-0 — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

Thug Rose 🌹 looking smooth @uFC — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 12, 2020

Damn I mean I got Thug Rose. It was a typo 👀 — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) July 12, 2020

Very good fight girls 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) July 12, 2020

Thug rose got that. She def has rounds 1 and 2. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) July 12, 2020

Fuck me what a fight!!! — michael (@bisping) July 12, 2020

Who would you like to see Rose Namajunas fight next following her split decision victory over Jessica Andrade at tonight’s UFC 251 event on Fight Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 11, 2020