UFC 245 Results: Petr Yan KO’s Urijah Faber (VIDEO)

A key bantamweight bout kicked off tonight’s UFC 245 main card as former WEC champion Urijah Faber squares off with surging contender Petr Yan.

Urijah Faber (35-10 MMA) made his return to the Octagon at July’s UFC Fight Night event in his backyard Sacramento, where he scored sensational first round TKO victory over Ricky Simon. ‘The California Kid’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall entering tonight’s event.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan (20-1 MMA) extended his current win streak to eight in a row at UFC 238, earning a unanimous decision victory over perennial division contender Jimmie Rivera. Yan has gone 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in June of 2018.

Round one begins and Faber misses with a high kick to start. Yan pressuring early. Urijah circles along the fence. Faber with a nice kick to the body. Yan returns fire with a low kick that connects. Faber with a nice step-in knee. He follows that up with a short left hook. Petr Yan with a left hand that lands. He follows that up with a low kick. ‘The California Kid’ with a low kick. Yan fires back with a combination. Faber misses with a high kick. He lands a front kick to the body of Yan. Urijah Faber misses with a kick and gets tagged by a right hand from Petr Yan. The California native circles out but Yan stays on him and lands a kick to the body. The fighters briefly clinch but Faber quickly forces the break. Ninety seconds remain in the opening round. Yan just misses with a big uppercut. Faber ducks under a right but eats an uppercut. He answers with a left and then shoots for a takedown but Yan defends that with ease. The fighters clinch and Yan lands a hook on the break. Faber with a nice inside low kick. He lands a snapping left jab and then another low kick. Yan leaps in with a knee. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Faber throws a right hand over the top that partially lands. He looks again for that step-in knee but this time fails to connect. A good low kick and then a right hand from Urijah Faber. He follows that up with a left hook. Yan remain calm and is looking to land a combination. He unloads a flurry that ends in a knee. The fighters clinch and Faber presses Yan against the cage. Both men with close shots inside. The fighters break and Faber looks for a takedown is not there. Petr Yan with a combination that drops Faber. He immediately rushes in and looks for the finish. Urijah Faber is able to scramble back to his feet. ‘The California Kid’ with a nice left hook. Petr Yan with a right the drops the legend. He is on him with ground and pound now. Faber has a nasty cut on his left eye. This might get stopped. Thankfully the cut is deemed ok and the doctor allows the fight to continue. Yan immediately comes forward with pressure. Twenty seconds remain in the round as he drags Faber down to the canvas. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Yan starts things off by landing a crisp jab up the middle. He goes low with a leg kick. Now a high kick and Faber is in all sorts of trouble early. A head kick from Yan and Faber is out. WOW!

Official UFC 245 Result: Petr Yan def. Urijah Faber via KO in Round 3

