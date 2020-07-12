UFC 251 Results: Kamaru Usman defeats Jorge Masvidal (Highlights)

Kamaru Usman will look to defend his welterweight title for the second time when he squares off with Jorge Masvidal in tonight’s UFC 251 event.

Usman (16-1 MMA) was most recently seen in action at December’s UFC 245 event, where he scored a fifth round TKO victory over Colby Covington to retain his championship.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-13 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 251 headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Prior to defeating the ‘Stockton Slugger’, Masvidal was coming off of back-to-back brutal knockout wins over Ben Askren and Darren Till respectively.

Round one of the UFC 251 main event begins and Jorge Masvidal lands a hard low kick and then one to the body. Kamaru Usman shoots in and scores an early takedown. ‘Gamebred’ immediately starts hammering him with elbows from the bottom. Usman begins working from full guard. He postures up and Masvidal kicks him back. Usman moves to a headlock but Masvidal quickly escapes and scrambles back to his feet. Usman with a low kick. Jorge Masvidal with a nice knee inside. Usman breaks free and lands a front kick. He throws a jab and then shoots in on a single leg takedown. He lands a right hand but fails to drag Jorge down to the canvas. The fighters battel in the clinch. Usman with some body shots. ‘Gamebred’ fires back with knees. Kamaru Usman utilizes some knees now. The fighters break and both land hooks while doing so. Masvidal with a low kick and then a straight left. Usman comes forward with a jab. He lands another. Jorge Masvidal counters with a nice combination. Usman continues to press forward but Jorge lands another right. Kamaru with a body shot. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 251 main event begins and Kamaru Usman lands a combination and then dives in on a single leg. He doesn’t get the takedown but stays on Jorge to continues to work for it. Masvidal is doing a great job of defending. He is pressed up against the cage but this has to be tiring for the champ. Usman starts using some foot stomps from the position. Jorge Masvidal smiles and lands a knee. ‘Gamebred’ with a good elbow and then a knee to the body. Kamaru Usman answers with a shoulder strike. The fighters break and ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ lands a nice combination. Masvidal appears to be cut. He is and it is above his right eye. Usman continues to batter him with strikes against the cage. He lands a pair of hard body shots and then switches back to foot stomps. Knees now from the champion. He switches back to shoulder strikes and those a hard. Masvidal breaks off of the fence and lands a crisp combination. Usman responds with a left hand. ‘Gamebred’ leaps in with a right. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 251 main event begins and Kamaru Usman is pressing the action early. Jorge Masvidal appears to be tiring. Usman presses him against the cage and begins landing some hard foot stomps. Those are just nasty. Usman hits Masvidal with an accidental low blow and we have a brief break. Jorge says he is good to go and we restart. Jorge with a slapping low kick. Usman snaps a jab and then shoots in for a double leg takedown. He gets it and begins working from full guard. Masvidal immediately begins to wall-walk and gets back up to his feet. The champ stays on him and slams ‘Gamebred’ back to the canvas. Kamaru Usman with a huge elbow from top position. Thirty seconds remain. More shots from Usman. Jorge scrambles back to his feet just before the horn sounds to end the round.

Round four of the UFC 251 headliner begins and Kamaru Usman lands a hard kick to the body and then immediately forces the clinch. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is not doing a ton of damage but he is staying busy. He dives for a double leg takedown and gets it. Jorge Masvidal immediately begins to use the cage to attempt to stand back up. He does but is just greeted by knees from the champ. A big left hand finds a home for Usman. He attempts to shoot in for another takedown but Masvidal defends and lands a flurry. Usman is back peddling now. ‘Gamebred’ sees it and comes forward with a body shot. Usman counters with a jab. He lands a hard left hand and then another. Jorge Masvidal just eats the shot and continues to battle. More clinch work from Usman. Should strikes and knees lands for the reigning champion. He cracks Masvidal with a big left hook. The horn sounds to end round four.

Round five of the UFC 251 headliner begins and Kamaru Usman quickly earns another takedown and begins working from top position. After a scramble, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ winds up in side control with over two minutes remaining. Usman looks to take mount but Jorge Masvidal won’t let him. Kamaru looks for an anaconda choke but ends up letting go. Jorge is quick to scramble and gets back to his feet. Masvidal with a knee but Usman responds with a left hand. ‘Gamebred’ attempts a flying knee but it misses by a mile. Usman with a right hand. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 251 Result: Kamaru Usman def. Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision

Who would you like to see Kamaru Usman fight next following his victory over Jorge Masvidal this evening on Fight Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 11, 2020