Pros react to Max Holloway vs. Alex Volkanovski 2 at UFC 251

Tonight’s UFC 251 pay-per-view event was co-headlined by a featherweight title fight rematch featuring Max Holloway challenging Alex Volkanovski.

Holloway (21-5 MMA) and Volkanovski (21-1 MMA) had first met at December’s UFC 245 event in Toronto, where ‘The Great’ was able to dethrone ‘Blessed’ by way of a unanimous decision victory.

That title-earning victory improved the Aussie’s current win streak to a jaw-dropping eighteen fights in a row. During that impressive stretch Volkanovski has scored victories over Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo and Darren Elkins.

As for Max Holloway, the former featherweight champion entered UFC 251 having gone just 1-2 over his past three Octagon appearances. During that stretch the Hawaiian had picked up a decision victory over Frankie Edgar, while suffering losses to Dustin Poirier and the aforementioned Alex Volkanovski respectively.

Tonight’s UFC 251 co-main event proved to be an absolute war. Max Holloway seemed to get the better of the opening first two rounds, while rounds three and four were closely contested. Heading into the fifth and final round the general consensus among fight fans was that the score was either tied or Holloway had a one round edge. However, the Aussie was able to score two timely takedowns in the final round which had many fans wondering how the bout would be scored by the judges in attendance. Ultimately, Volkanovski’s late surge proved to be enough as he edged out a split decision victory.

Official UFC 251 Result: Alex Volkanovski def. Max Holloway via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to Volkanovski defeating Holloway below:

It’s weird not to see Max not in the championship shorts! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 12, 2020

I want the winner of this fight! #ufc251 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

Love the patience from @BlessedMMA That is super important if he wants to win #UFC251 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 12, 2020

@alexvolkanovski has to make this a fight. Playing right into the reach of #blessed #UFC251 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 12, 2020

Holy crap! I don’t know if it’s the hair or zoom camp but Max has made some great adjustments!! #UFC251 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 12, 2020

Holloway is looking great! 2-0 — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

Max is looking good! #ufc251 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

R3 was a coinflip. Ill go Volkanovski. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

I think 2-2 dammit — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 12, 2020

We need the Ali Act for MMA. I could fight one of these guys, Champion vs Champion. That's what MMA fans want to see. — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) July 12, 2020

Give me the winner! #ufc251 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

I had Max the first 3 Rds! Damn! That’s tough man. I feel for Max but congrats to Volkanovski#UFC251 #TheWeeklyScraps! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 12, 2020

Pushed hard and got that win! 👍🏾 Volk. — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) July 12, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 11, 2020