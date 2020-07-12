Pros react to Kamaru Usman defeating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251

Kamaru Usman put his welterweight title on the line against Jorge Masvidal in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 251 event on Fight Island.

Usman (16-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action at December’s UFC 245 event, where he scored a fifth round TKO victory over Colby Covington to retain his championship.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-13 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC 251 headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Prior to defeating the ‘Stockton Slugger’, Masvidal had scored back-to-back brutal knockout wins over Ben Askren and Darren Till respectively.

Tonight’s UFC 251 main event proved to be another dominant performance for Kamaru Usman. After a strong start from Jorge Masvidal in round one, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ quickly began to take control of the fight in round two. From thereon it was pretty much all Usman. The champ utilized his strong wrestling and clinch work to overwhelm ‘Gamebred’ and was thus awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 251 Result: Kamaru Usman def. Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Usman defeating Masvidal below:

The Nigerian nightmare will strike again! 🇳🇬 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

I wish they could both lose. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

I’ve become a big fan of Usman over the last few years #UFCFightIsland — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 12, 2020

Here we go!!!!! @ufc been waiting all day for this — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) July 12, 2020

Fireworks already!!!! — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 12, 2020

Masvidal 1-0. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

Masvidal always game!!!!! — Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) July 12, 2020

Can they keep this pace up?! This is the most tired I’ve seen both these guys and that was 1 rnd!! On the edge of my seat! #ufc251 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 12, 2020

Kamari Usman looking like me in that clinch haha — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 12, 2020

Beautifull game plane by the Nigerian nightmare #ufc251 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

1-1 Marty with the cage pushing! — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

Gotta be careful ducking the head that way….asking for an uppercut or knee! #ufc251 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 12, 2020

Foot stomps havent been a thing since 2003 — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

Masvidal wasn’t lying when he said he was going to try to take Usmans head off with every shot — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) July 12, 2020

This fight is boring as shit — Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020

Effective but boring!! — Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) July 12, 2020

Congratulations Champ 🇳🇬 🇺🇸 — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 12, 2020

Gray finish to the fight. Usman the shows why he’s the champ !! #UFC251 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 12, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 11, 2020