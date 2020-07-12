Pros react to Kamaru Usman defeating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251

By
Chris Taylor
-
Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman put his welterweight title on the line against Jorge Masvidal in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 251 event on Fight Island.

Usman (16-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action at December’s UFC 245 event, where he scored a fifth round TKO victory over Colby Covington to retain his championship.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-13 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC 251 headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Prior to defeating the ‘Stockton Slugger’, Masvidal had scored back-to-back brutal knockout wins over Ben Askren and Darren Till respectively.

Tonight’s UFC 251 main event proved to be another dominant performance for Kamaru Usman. After a strong start from Jorge Masvidal in round one, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ quickly began to take control of the fight in round two. From thereon it was pretty much all Usman. The champ utilized his strong wrestling and clinch work to overwhelm ‘Gamebred’ and was thus awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 251 Result: Kamaru Usman def. Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Usman defeating Masvidal below:

Who would you like to see Kamaru Usman fight next following his victory over Jorge Masvidal this evening on Fight Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 11, 2020