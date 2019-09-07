UFC 242 Results: Curtis Blaydes TKO’s Shamil Abdurakhimov (VIDEO)

A heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Shamil Abdurakhimov took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 242 event in Abu Dhabi.

Curtis Blaydes (11-2 MMA) entered tonight’s contest looking to build off the momentum of his recent decision victory over Justin Willis. ‘Razor’ has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming at the hands of Francis Ngannou.

Meanwhile, Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-4 MMA) enters today’s UFC 242 event on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Marcin Tybura in April.

Round one begins and Curtis Blaydes lands an early shot that backs Abdurakhimov against the cage. He gets him down but Shamil is right back up. Blaydes moves low for a takedown and gets it. Abdurakhimov gets up again and breaks free from the clinch. Blaydes with a couple kicks and Aburakhimov looking to counter. Blaydes with a shot and he has Abdurakhimov back down again. Shamil is on his knees, trying to work his way back up to his feet. Blaydes with knees to the thigh. Abdurakhimov gets to his feet and Blaydes tosses him back down to the canvas. Curtis Blaydes with some nasty ground and pound now. He moves to full mount and unloads elbows before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this UFC 242 heavyweight fight begins and Blaydes charges forward with punches early. Abdurakhimov lands a couple good counters and then gets slammed by a takedown. Curtis Blaydes moves to side control and begins landing punches. Shamil gets to his knees but Curtis just continues to club away. Blaydes pounding on Abdurakhimov. The referee is taking a good look. Bladyes lands a couple more shots and the ref steps in. Abdurakhimov is a bloody mess.

Official UFC 242 Result: Curtis Blaydes def. Shamil Abdurakhimov via TKO at 2:22 of Round 2

