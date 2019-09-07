UFC 242 Results: Carlos Diego Ferreira defeats Mairbek Taisumov (Highlights)

A lightweight bout between Mairbek Taisumov and Carlos Diego Ferreira kicked off today’s UFC 242 main card from Abu Dhabi.

Mairbek Taisumov (27-5 MMA) will enter UFC 242 on a six-fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over Desmond Green. Taiumov’s previous five wins had come by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Carlos Diego Ferreira (15-2 MMA) is currently riding a four-fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over Rustam Khabilov this past February in Prague.

Round one begins and Ferreira paws with his jab early and looks to push forward. Taisumov catches him with a front kick and circles along the fence. Hard kick from Taisumov and then a right hand behind it. Another hard low kick from Taisumov and then another right hand. Ferreira looking to move forward. Nice uppercut from Taisumov, Ferreira lands a good counter right and looks to push Taisumov back with a combination followed by a front kick. Another uppercut from Mairbek Taisumov. Ferreira fires off another front kick but Mairbek connects low and sends the Brazilian staggering. A big right from Taisumov sends Ferreira to the canvas. He gets up but is hurt. Ferreira looking to work his jab. Ferreira lands a good counter right hand. A high kick now from Taisumov and Ferreira rushes him. Ferreira lands an overhand right. Taisumov lands a hard low kick and they brawl in the pocket. Ferreira gets in a clean right hand to end the round.

Round two of this UFC 242 main card bout begins and Ferreira starts off quickly with a combination. Mairbek answers with a left hand. Carlos continues to press and lands another good combination. He cracks Taisumov with a punch. After an accidental headbutt we restart action. Ferreira with a pair of right hands. Mairbek responds with a left hand but appears to be slowing down. Good body kick now from Fereira. Right hand from Taisumov, but Ferreira comes right back with a right of his own. He lands a combination that ends in a good right hand. Right in the pocket and then a knee from Ferreira. Round two comes to an end.

The third and final round of this UFC 242 lightweight bout begins and Carlos Diego Ferreira charges out of the gate. He lands a jab and then attempts a flying knee. Mairbek attempts to circles out and reset. Head kick now from Ferreira. He continues to paw with a jab. Mairbek Taisumov attempts to fire back but ‘CDF’ is just relentless with his pressure. He fires off another hard combination. The pair are battling in the pocket now. Ferreira continues to get the better of these exchanges. The horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC 242 Result: Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Mairbek Taisumov via decision (29-28, 29-27 x2)

Who would you like to see Carlos Diego Ferreira fight next following his victory over Mairbek Taisumov at today’s UFC 242 event in Abu Dhabi? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 7, 2019