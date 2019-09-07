UFC 242 Results: Paul Felder defeats Edson Barboza (Highlights)

A lightweight rematch between division standouts Edson Barboza and Paul Felder co-headlined tonight’s UFC 242 event in Abu Dhabi.

Barboza and Felder first met in July of 2015, with the Brazilian emerging victorious by unanimous decision in a ‘fight of the night’ performance.

Since then, Edson Barboza (20-7 MMA) has gone 4-4. During that stretch, Barboza has suffered losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee and most recently Justin Gaethje.

As for Paul Felder (16-4 MMA), since losing to Edson Barboza in July of 2015, ‘The Irish Dragon’ has gone 6-3. During that time, Felder has scored wins over Daron Cruickshank, Josh Burkman, Stevie Ray, Charles Oliveira and James Vick.

Round one of the UFC 242 co-main event begins and Felder coming out throwing hooks. Barboza lands a pair of kicks to the legs as Felder tries to counter. Barboza backing away toward the fence. Felder swinging wild and clinches up to try for a takedown. Barboza stops it and Felder fires a short punch to the body. Knee from Felder and Barboza breaks free. Body shot from Felder and Barboza counters nicely. Hard right hand from Barboza as Felder swings for the fences. Paul Felder lands a low kick. Felder pushes forward into the clinch again and lands an elbow. Barboza escapes and lands a heavy body kick. Jabs from both men. Paul Felder is cut on the forehead. He lands a short left. Felder says he got cut by a headbutt and the ref steps in to let the doctor look at his eye. We restart and Felder lands a right to the body. Big body kick from Barboza. Felder pushes forward. Felder with a left hook. Barboza answers with low kicks. Right hand from ‘The Irish Dragon’. Round one comes to an end.

Round two begins and Edson Barboza lands a low kick. Felder with a standing elbow. Barboza replies with a thunderous kick to the body, and then a low kick. Felder responds with a low kick of his own. Barboza shoots for a takedown and he gets it. That was unexpected. Felder with elbows off his back and cuts Edson open. Paul looks for an armbar but Barboza stands up and breaks free. A low kick lands for Felder. Barboza returns fire. Felder with a jab but Edson counters with a hook. The fighters clinch and Felder lands a nice shot to the body. Felder attempts a takedown but can’t get it. Barboza with a left but Paul counters with a nice right over the top. Barboza with a good right hand and a couple of knees to end the round.

The third and final round of the UFC 242 co-main event begins and Barboza with a body kick and lands a hook as Felder pushes forward. Felder moves inside and both men land. Paul Felder with a right to the body and a left to the head. Barboza circling along the cage and lands a jab. Another body kick from Barboza. Felder counters with a left and then a combination. Good short right hand now from Felder. Barboza with a right that lands clean. He follows that up with a jab. Body kicks now from Barboza. Felder lands a right. Barboza with a low kick and then a spinning backfist. Nice combination lands for Felder. Barboza with a left hand. Good return from Felder as he tries to keep the pressure on. Barboza with a low kick, Felder counters with a hook and they clinch. Short hook from ‘The Irish Dragon’. Barboza lands a knee and circles out. Felder with a straight right and then one over the top. Barboza slips away and Felder clinches him. Barboza turns him and looks for a trip. Edson Barboza scores a late takedown before the horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 242 Result: Paul Felder def. Edson Barboza via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Paul Felder fight next following his victory over Edson Barboza at tonight’s UFC 242 event in Abu Dhabi? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 7, 2019