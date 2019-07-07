UFC 239 Results: Jan Blachowicz KO’s Luke Rockhold (Video)

A light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold took place at tonight’s UFC 239 event.

Luke Rockhold returns to action for the first time since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Yoel Romero at UFC 221 in February of 2018.

Prior to the setback, ‘Rocky’ was coming off a second round TKO victory over former WSOF ‘champ champ’ David Branch.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz last took to the octagon in February, where he suffered a knockout loss to Thiago Santos.

Prior to the loss, Blachowicz was riding a four fight win streak that included wins over Nikita Krylov, Jimi Manuwa and Jared Cannonier.

Round one begins and A high kick is immediately thrown from Rockhold. Blachowicz returning fire with low kicks. Rockhold with a front kick and a high kick. He lands a left hand. Luke Rockhold with a jumping switch kick. He shoots in for a double leg but Jan defends against the cage. Rockhold working hard for a takedown. He switches to knees and locks in a guillotine. He lets that go and shoots back in for the takedown. Blachowicz once again defends and lands a nice short elbow. Rockhold throws a high kick and then a low kick on the break. Both men with good shots from the pocket. Jan Blachowicz charges forward with a flurry that ends in a body kick. Hard right hand from Blachowicz. Rockhold comes back with a left. Rockhold tries a spinning back kick. He misses but then lands a front kick. Blachowicz with a left hand. He follows up with a high kick at the buzzer that sends Luke Rockhold to the mat for a second.

Rockhold wobbled at the end of round 1! #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/7W48D8Df0X — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2019

Round two begins and Blachowicz lands a hard low kick. Rockhold tries to go high. Luke fakes a shot and forces the clinch. Left hand inside from Blachowicz and he follows up with short punches inside and knees. Rockhold turns out of the cage, Blachowicz lands a huge counter left hook and that’s it! Wow!

Official UFC 239 Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Luke Rockhold via KO in Round 2

July 6, 2019