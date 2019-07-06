UFC 239 Live Results and Highlights

Jon Jones will attempt to defend his light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 239 when he squares off with Thiago Santos.

‘Bones’ recaptured his light heavyweight title at December’s UFC 232 event by scoring a third round knockout victory over Alexander Gustafsson.

Following his second career victory over ‘The Mauler’, Jon Jones went on to defeat Anthony Smith via unanimous decision at April’s UFC 235 event.

Meanwhile, Thiago Santos enters tonight’s UFC 239 main event on a four fight win streak, which includes knockout victories over Jan Blachowicz, Eryk Anders and Jimi Manuwa.

Tonight’s pay-per-view event, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, is packed with exciting action. In addition to Jon Jones vs. Thiago Silva, UFC 239 also features a women’s bantamweight title fight as Amanda Nunes takes on former division title holder Holly Holm.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, undefeated welterweight Ben Askren will return to the cage at tonight’s event against fan favorite Jorge Masvidal.

Get all of tonight’s UFC 239 Results and Highlights below.

Main Card Pay-Per-View (10pm est)

Jon Jones (c) vs. Thiago Santos

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Holly Holm

Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal

Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Blachowicz

Michael Chiesa vs. Diego Sanchez

UFC 239 Prelims (8pm est)

Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen

Marlon Vera vs. Nohelin Hernandez

Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos

Alejandro Perez vs. Song Yadong

UFC 239 Early Prelims (6:15 est)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Marshman

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Chance Rencountre

Julia Avila vs. Pannie Kianzad

Who are you picking to emerge victorious at tonight’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas? Do you think Jon Jones or Amanda Nunes will lose their respective titles? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 6, 2019