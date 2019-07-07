UFC 239 Results: Michael Chiesa defeats Diego Sanchez (Highlights)

A welterweight bout between veterans Diego Sanchez and Michael Chiesa kicked off tonight’s UFC 239 main card from Las Vegas.

Sanchez (29-11 MMA) enters tonight’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, scoring victories over Craig White and Mickey Gall in his most recent octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Chiesa (15-4 MMA) was last seen in action at December’s UFC 232 event in Los Angeles, where he scored a submission victory over former interim welterweight title holder Carlos Condit.

‘Maverick’ has gone 4-2 over his past six fights entering tonight’s UFC 239 event.

Round one begins and Diego Sanchez charges out quickly. He shoots the single leg. Chiesa with overhooks and uses them to take Diego’s back. He immediately transitions to an armbar, but eventually settles with Diego in his guard. Chiesa gets back to his feet. Hip toss from Chiesa and Diego eats some knees on the way up. Diego pushes Michael against the cage. Sanchez with some knees. Chiesa breaks free and takes his back. Chiesa locks in a body triangle and looks for a neck crank. Diego Sanchez scrambles and gets back to his feet. He shoots for a double leg but Chiesa counters and takes him to the floor. Diego is back up and Chiesa hits him with a knee. Round one comes to an end.

Round two and Diego comes out with a flurry. Chiesa takes him down and moves to mount. Big elbows from Chiesa. Sanchez gets back to his feet but eats some knees and then an elbow for his efforts. Chiesa takes Diego back down and begins working some more elbows. Sanchez attempts to scramble but Michael Chiesa maintains top control. Big shots now. Sanchez is covering up. Still, he works his way back to his feet. Chiesa is back on him with a single leg. He eventually takes Diego’s back but the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Michael Chiesa immediately takes Diego Sanchez back to the floor. He looks for a kimura. Diego scrambles and stands back up. Chiesa shoots in and scores another takedown. He moves to Diego’s back and begins landing some short punches. Sanchez is back up and then down again. Seconds later he is back to his feet, only to be dragged down once again by Chiesa. Good shots now from ‘Maverick’. He looks for a rear naked choke but Diego survives to hear the final horn

Official UFC 239 Result: Michael Chiesa def. Diego Sanchez via unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 6, 2019