Pros react to Jan Blachowicz knocking out Luke Rockhold at UFC 239

A light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold took place at tonight’s UFC 239 event.

Luke Rockhold was returning to action for the first time since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Yoel Romero at UFC 221 in February of 2018.

Prior to his setback to Romero, ‘Rocky’ was coming off a second round TKO victory over former World Series of Fighting ‘champ champ’ David Branch.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz last took to the octagon in February, where he suffered a knockout loss to surging division contender Thiago Santos.

Prior to his loss to ‘Marreta’, Blachowicz was riding a four fight win streak that included wins over Nikita Krylov, Jimi Manuwa and Jared Cannonier.

Tonight’s Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Blachowicz was a thrilling back and forth affair. Unfortunately for Rockhold, it ended in another disappointing knockout loss. Jan Blachowicz was able to connect with a huge counter punch that sent Luke crashing to the canvas in round two.

Check out how the pros reacted to Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 below.

Ohhhhhh!!!!!! Fucken Jan Blachowicz!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Man, Rockhold's style just isn't a good fit for the heavy hitters in the 205lb div. #UFC239 https://t.co/SsZHGQm72j — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 7, 2019

Ooooooeeeee — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 7, 2019

Who would you like to see Jan Blachowicz fight next following his win over Luke Rockhold at tonight’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 6, 2019