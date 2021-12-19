Tyron Woodley reacts following knockout loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley was looking to even the score when he squared off in a short-notice boxing rematch with Jake Paul on Saturday night.

Woodley (0-2) and Paul (5-0) had of course previously clashed in a high-profile boxing match earlier this summer in Cleveland, with Jake walking away with a split decision victory.

Although ‘The Chosen One’ was able hurt the YouTube sensation in their first fight, nearly earning a knockdown in the process, it was the volume of strikes delivered from Jake Paul that ultimately made the difference in the eyes of judges.

Tyron Woodley was confident he could right his wrongs in Saturday’s rematch, believing he could make the proper adjustments after watching tape of their first encounter.

“It favours me because I’m the person that’s known to make the adjustments. The rematch with ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, and just in general, really. I’m a professional and my IQ is what made me unique and special in mixed martial arts.” Woodley explained pre-fight. “I was in there. I didn’t have footage the first time, I didn’t have any sparring rounds, I didn’t have any shadow boxing, now I have eight full rounds. Not of him vs someone similar to me, him vs me.”

Unfortunately for Tyron Woodley Saturday’s rematch with Jake Paul did not end in the story book finish he was hoping for. After five rounds of heavy hugging and clinch work, ‘The Problem Child’ was able to connect with a massive right hand in round six that sent ‘The Chosen One’ crashing face-first into the canvas (see that here).

Official Result: Paul def. Woodley via KO (punch) in Round 6

After speaking with reporters at last night’s post-event presser, Tyron Woodley took to Instagram where he issued the following official statement on his knockout loss to Jake Paul.

“Caught slipping. Only takes one shot. One Mistake. Beautifully timed. Had he dropped his hand i would be celebrating. No hate. Love. I was ready. I was in shape, and blessed to trust God and believe. Heart broken, but not broken.” – Woodley wrote.

Despite the devastating setback, which served as his sixth in a row, Tyron Woodley claims that he still plans to fight four times in 2022. Who would you like to see ‘T-Wood’ fight next?