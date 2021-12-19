PFL, Bellator veteran Jordan Young dead at 27

Jordan Young has passed away at age 27.

Young, a veteran of PFL and Bellator, passed away on Saturday, his boxing coach at American Top Team Derik Santos. ATT and PFL confirmed the news on Sunday. The cause of death is not known at this time.

“Life throws challenges at you. I’m in a very saddened mood. Tonight 20 minutes before our fight and subsequent victory I got a call, that one of the fighters I currently did boxing coaching for had passed,” Santos wrote about Young on Instagram. “I left the locker room quietly, found a dark corner room and I cried. I couldn’t believe it, I could hear his voice in my head. I stood in disbelief before I had to get myself together to do the job. I had grown fond of Jordan…

“He seemed to be overcoming obstacles and I became just a fan of him and that in itself. Just a few weeks ago we talked about how excited he was for 2022, and that as soon as he took care of some injury he wanted to schedule getting right back to work with me. When he spoke to me I had such a good feeling for him, he was on such an upswing and positive vibe after an injury-plagued career. I was really looking forward to seeing him have continued success after his last big win,” Santos continued about Young.

PFL and American Top Team also took to social media to share their condolences and statement on the death of Young.

PFL is saddened to learn about the passing of Jordan Young. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family during this tragic time. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/PsPAyOxy2y — PFL (@PFLMMA) December 19, 2021

It’s with a heavy heart, we have learned about the passing of our teammate Jordan Young. Our team is shocked and deeply saddened by this news. A great teammate, he will be deeply missed by all of us. Thoughts and prayers to his family. RIP to this warrior 🙏 — American Top Team (@AmericanTopTeam) December 19, 2021

Jordan Young (12-2) is coming off an upset TKO win over UFC veteran, Omari Akhmedov at PFL 10 in October. It was arguably the biggest win of his career and snapped his two-fight losing skid after losing a decision to Tom Lawlor in his PFL debut and a decision loss to Julius Anglickas at Bellator 233. Before the loss to Anglickas, Young was 6-0 in Bellator.