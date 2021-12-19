Jorge Masvidal claps back at Jake Paul after “The Problem Child” calls him out after Woodley KO: ‘You can’t f*****g afford me’

Jorge Masvidal has fired back at Jake Paul after “The Problem Child” knocked out Tyron Woodley on Saturday night.

Paul and Woodley were running it back and early on, Woodley was having some success. However, in the sixth round, “The Chosen One” dropped his hand and Paul landed a perfectly timed shot that KO’d the former UFC champion.

After Paul scored the violent KO over Woodley he called out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal

“Please, please let me get Kamaru Usman, let me get Diaz, let me get Masvidal, let me get McGregor because I’m going to embarrass them too,” Paul said after his win.

After Jake Paul’s callout of Jorge Masvidal, “Gamebred” took to social media to blast Paul and said the fight wouldn’t happen as the former YouTuber can’t afford him.

Fuck I’m utterly bored pic.twitter.com/VetvSPYh9a — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 19, 2021

“Shoutout to Frank Gore, shoutout to Tyron Woodley, in the wins or losses those dudes are dogs, always with you man. Frank Gore, you got a hell of a career in front of you, my brother. Now, to address that little b***h, what’s his face,” Masvidal said in a social media video. “Listen man, you can’t f*****g afford me. Me and those other names you mentioned, you can’t afford. I know what you pay. You talk a big game, you say $50 million here, $100 million there. Bulls**t. If that was the case Mayweather would’ve took the f*****g fight with your b***h a*s but he hasn’t because you don’t generate that type of revenue.

“You are giving out free tickets, you got street teams giving out free tickets. You can’t afford me to come over there,” Masvidal continued. “Let me tell you a little secret you don’t know, I fight for money or I fight the best in the world. You’re neither. You understand? I know it hurts. You’re neither the best in the world or making money. I’ll tell you what, come on over to the UFC, sign a one-fight deal, let Dana give you whatever he has to pay you and I’ll break your jaw in front of the whole world, I promise you that. If you really want it come get it. Man to man s**t. None of that boxing s**t where I can’t slam you on your spinal cord, leave you in a wheelchair for life. Come on over so we can do everything. If you want it, it’s here.”

The rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul is alive and well but at this time it doesn’t seem likely they will fight. Paul is focused on boxing while Gamebred is under UFC contract.

