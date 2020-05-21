Colby Covington threatens to concuss Masvidal in street fight: “He’s never gonna be the same person again”

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal used to be friends, but those days are over. Today, the pair reside as two of the fiercest rivals in the UFC welterweight division.

Covington expects he and Masvidal will soon have the opportunity to settle their differences in the cage, but warns that their feud could lead to unsanctioned violence in the meantime.

If they cross paths on the street, Covington says, he intends to inflict life-changing damage.

“Me and Street Judas are 100 percent gonna fight before it’s all said and done,” Covington said on MMA Fighting’s What the Heck podcast. “We might fight a couple of times, because if I see him in the street, it’s gonna be a fade session. He’s gonna get put on the concrete, I’m gonna drop him on his f*ckin’ head and put stitches in the back of his head. It’s not gonna be nice, I promise you that.

“And he knows that, deep down inside he knows,” Covington added. “But he’s willing to take a paycheck in the UFC to get his ass whupped because he knows the UFC is gonna pay his f*cking medical bills. Besides that, if we fight on the street, I’m gonna drop him on his f*cking head, and he’s never gonna be the same person again because he’s gonna be concussed, the concrete’s gonna mess with him. I’ll probably kick his teeth in, too, while I’m at it.”

Masvidal has recently enjoyed an explosion in popularity, but Covington feels that popularity is unwarranted. By his estimation, Masvidal isn’t as good as we’ve been led to believe.

“It’s pathetic that [Masvidal] even claims to be one of the best fighters in the world,” he said. “He was just getting beat up by Demian Maia, Stephen ‘Wondergirl’ Thompson, less than a couple of years ago. He doesn’t want to fight, he’s waiting for Conor McGregor, and Conor McGregor doesn’t give a sh*t about him. You saw with Conor at the fight when he beat up [Donald] Cerrone, he would have called Jorge out. He was front row in his little bathing suit, his little bathing robe, his Gucci bath robe, whatever the f*ck he was wearing.

“It’s a cool f*cking gimmick, ‘Journeyman’ Jorge Masvidal hit lightning in a bottle and he’s trying to capitalize right now and to be honest, he’s not gonna capitalize because he dropped the ball on the ‘Marty Fakenewsman’ fight and Conor doesn’t want to fight him, so who’s gonna fight journeymen?”

What do you think of these fiery comments from Colby Covington?