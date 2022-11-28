Trio of former UFC champions shoot guns in Chechnya following warlord Ramzan Kadyrov’s personal invitation

A trio of former UFC champions shot guns in Chechnya following a personal invitation from warlord Ramzan Kadyrov.

Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA), Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) and Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) were all photographed at the Russian Special Forces University, which is a private academy in Gudermes, Chechnya.

The special forces academy is devoted to training special forces prior to joining the Russian army.

The former champions were given a tour of the complex and allowed to test out various firearms, including grenade launchers, during their visit.

Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video of former UFC champs Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo firing grenade launchers and assault rifles at a special forces facility in Chechnya—a facility that trains Russian soldiers for the country's invasion of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/BxioliBXp4 — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) November 27, 2022

It is also said that the 3 fighters attended a birthday party for one of Kadyrov’s teenage sons during their stay (h/t Bloodyelbow).

Kamaru Usman has previously visited the republic in 2020 and 2021, but it was the first visit for Gaethje and Cejudo.

Usman, Gaethje and Cejudo are all managed by Ali Abdelaziz, the founder and president of Dominance MMA Management. Abdelaziz, 44, is a US resident representing the vast majority of UFC fighters affiliated with Kadyrov.

Ramzan Kadyrov is a Russian politician who currently serves as the Head of the Chechen Republic and also sponsors the Akhmat MMA Fight Club.

Kadyrov, 46, during his tenure has routinely been accused of orchestrating human rights abuses including assasinations, torture and abductions.

The warlord has used sports to enhance and perhaps soften his image, and his Akhmat MMA Fight Club affiliation has lead him to meet and socialize with several UFC champions. Kadyrov has rubbed shoulders with the likes of Frankie Edgar, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Chris Weidman, and others in the past.

Ramzan Kadyrov was in attendance at the UFC’s debut in Moscow back in 2018 and also was present at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

Kadyrov currently has five MMA fighters representing him in the UFC including Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) and Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA).

What do you think of Usman, Gaethje and Cejudo visiting with Ramzan Kadyrov at the Russian Special Forces University in Chechnya and socializing with the warlord?

